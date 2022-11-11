Column: Time for lawmakers to follow through on SQ 781 for community well-being

Despite voters in 2016 resoundingly approving State Question 781 calling for investments in community-based mental health and treatment services, Oklahoma lawmakers have yet to invest a dime into the fund that could save lives and transform futures.

It’s long past time for lawmakers to follow through on the will of Oklahoma voters.

In 2016, Oklahoma’s criminal justice system was making national headlines for its dubious distinction of having the highest incarceration rate both in the U.S. and globally. As a result, Oklahoma prisons were overcrowded, and Department of Corrections officials were warning of a pending crisis for their facilities.

Against this backdrop, voters were hungry for justice reform because they saw that Oklahoma’s punishment-first approach was ineffective at protecting public safety or helping justice-involved Oklahomans build better lives for themselves.

During the 2016 elections, Oklahoma voters passed SQ 780 that reclassified simple drug possession and many low-level property crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies. Its companion question — SQ 781 — directed the state to identify the savings from enacting SQ 780 and reinvest them into county-level programs that decrease incarceration, such as mental health treatment, job training, and diversion court programs.

When taken in tandem, the measures would reduce the prison population while addressing two root causes of criminal prosecution — substance abuse and mental health services. Voters approved both measures by large margins.

The reclassification from SQ 780 was a quick success, dropping felony filings by more than 28% in just one year while the state’s crime rates dropped, according to Open Justice Oklahoma data.

However, SQ 781’s investments in community-level treatment and rehabilitation services have yet to be given the opportunity to make a difference.

It has been five state budget cycles since SQ 780 was enacted, but the Legislature has failed to allocate SQ 781 funding because of legislative and administrative disagreement about the size of those savings.

In 2021, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services worked with the Department of Corrections, the Oklahoma Policy Institute, and OK Policy’s Open Justice Oklahoma program to create a better model calculation.

This new model uses actual correctional system admissions and time-served data from the three years prior to estimate when savings occur. For the most recent fiscal year that ended in June, the calculated savings was nearly $20 million.

More than just an administrative oversight, the Legislature’s lack of follow through on allocating SQ 781 funding represents a missed opportunity to help protect the health and well-being of our friends and loved ones who most need access to these services.

We can acutely see this growing need for treatment and services here in Oklahoma, which has seen a 19% increase in overdose deaths during the past year. This is significantly higher than the national increase of 12.5%.

With two interim sessions last month focused on SQ 781, we can see building momentum for Oklahoma lawmakers to finally follow through on the will of voters.

Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, called for one of those interim studies. While he acknowledged voting against SQ 781 back in 2016, he said the Legislature has an obligation to follow through on alternatives to incarceration. “That’s what the people of Oklahoma intended,” he said. “That’s what they wanted.”

When the next legislative session begins in February, it will be up to lawmakers to turn this interest into actions that can meaningfully make a difference in the lives of countless Oklahomans.

It’s an investment that is long overdue.

David Gateley is the criminal justice policy analyst for the Oklahoma Policy Institute.