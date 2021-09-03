Column: Those advance child tax credits going into bank accounts could blindside Americans at tax time

But those Americans who would most benefit from such a system are also those least equipped to pay back a tax bill of up to $3,600 per child should they have to pay back credits they were actually ineligible for.

And unfortunately, the process of opting out of the monthly payment system is complicated and carries risks of its own. Taxpayers seeking to bypass this feature are obliged to sift through a maze of bureaucracy and hassle.

To opt-out of monthly CTC payments, taxpayers must go to the IRS website and go through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. They then have to sign up for an account using a private company the IRS contracts with to prevent fraud, called ID.me.

Signing up for an ID.me account requires sending pictures of yourself and your photo ID, and can even require a video call with an ID.me employee to verify your identity.

It’s more than just a hassle. The IRS’s $86 million contract with ID.me allows the company to “disclose or share” non-personally identifiable information such as the URL taxpayers visited before or after coming to ID.me’s website, taxpayers’ IP address, occupations, device identifier, approximate location and type of browser.