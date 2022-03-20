Column: The truth about human trafficking in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has an opportunity to put a priority on victims and survivors of human trafficking by using taxpayer dollars to build a tool for their safety.

Some myths surround the state’s human trafficking problem. Victims are subject to abduction, cruelty and degradations beyond imagination at the hands of their abusers. It’s nothing short of modern-day slavery, and it’s purely and entirely evil.

A trafficker is typically someone the victim knows. Then that person uses force, fraud or coercion to control their victim to engage in commercial sex acts or labor against the victim’s will.

Often when people hear the term “human trafficking,” thoughts go to movie storylines of girls being abducted in foreign countries. Or Oklahomans may think about girls being transported across the nation, such as along the Interstate 35 and Interstate 40 corridors.

While those scenarios exist, they aren’t representative of the majority of trafficking cases in our state. The sad truth is that trafficking is, for the most part, a home-grown issue affecting Oklahomans.

Data show that victims here are overwhelmingly people who were born and raised in Oklahoma. They’re being trafficked by family members, romantic partners or people well-known to them. And victims are being trafficked to Oklahomans.

This is happening in our cities. It could be happening to a child in your local elementary school or the person behind you in the grocery store checkout line.

It’s unfortunately something my family has been personally affected by, and I’ve witnessed the lasting toll this vicious crime takes on the survivor.

Last year, the Oklahoma Legislature took steps to address this issue.

We created the Advisory Task Force on Prevention of Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation, which asked two questions: How do we protect victims? How do we more effectively identify and deal with human traffickers in our state?

The group met several times last year and saw an immediate need for streamlined communication and collaboration between law enforcement, state agencies and victim advocacy groups.

In January, I filed House Bill 4210 to form the Human Trafficking Response Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. Among other duties, the unit would create and maintain a database so all law enforcement and victim services groups have a coherent system to share information while still protecting confidential identifying information.

In many instances, victims are moved around frequently. If law enforcement, state agencies and victim services groups don’t have a consistent way to track and communicate information about victims and the criminals who control them, it becomes nearly impossible to identify and help them.

HB 4210 seeks to change that. Establishing this unit within the Attorney General’s Office is a huge step toward a solution to end human trafficking within our state for good.

I’m incredibly grateful that the bill received enormous support in the House. It’s now available for consideration in the Senate, where it’s carried by Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.

As a state, we must commit to fighting this reprehensible form of modern-day slavery. We must commit to finding these vulnerable people and getting survivors the help they need. We must commit to identifying and imprisoning their preparators permanently.

And we must commit to funding the Human Trafficking Response Unit for those things to happen. Every dollar is an investment in the lives of each victim and survivor of human trafficking. Oklahoma cannot eliminate human trafficking without this investment.

Supporting and investing in the Human Trafficking Response Unit tells victims, survivors, Oklahomans and the nation that this degradation of human life has no place in our state.

To report trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888, text “HELP” to 233733 or chat online at humantraffickinghotline.org/chat.

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, represents House District 67.

