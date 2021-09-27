Column: The right way to achieve election integrity

In the past, Democrats have resisted these conversations, but now they see the value in how consistent practices create trust in our systems, something sorely lacking on the national level today.

The bill also would require a baseline of standards for mail-in voting. Many states expanded the ability to vote by mail during the pandemic, and those systems performed beautifully. There is simply no reason to restrict those options now, given their track record of success.

Voting by mail is a necessary option for people people who have trouble physically appearing in person to vote — whether they are working, live in a far-off rural area, are in college, disabled, elderly or otherwise unable to travel and stand in line to vote – by declaring that all registered voters may request mail-in ballots.

Although some states choose to conduct their elections entirely by mail, that system should never be forced upon the states by the federal government.

This bill puts the power to decide how to vote in the hands of the voter, not the government.