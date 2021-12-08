Column: The Gift of Time

And just as I was certain I finally landed a respondent who identified technology as her pain point, I then heard, “The problem isn’t the technology. It’s that it requires a conversation.” I chuckled. We were back to the issue of time.

Maybe due to COVID, our world recognizes that one of our most precious gifts is that of time. It shouldn’t be that surprising. Most of us have spent two years purging old belongings. We realize that we need less, which is good since inflation and the great resignation have drained our pockets.

Still, pivoting to valuing the gift of time is not easy. This means making time for a cup of coffee with Aunt Louise, or talking to your chatty neighbor when you had in mind an efficient walk with the dog. It means engaging in real conversation about things that matter when you’d rather have small talk.

Or starting a phone call that doesn’t begin with, “Do you have two minutes?”

I have been working on building this “gift-of-time” skill at multiple places in my life. A woman at the grocery store asked which apples I’d recommend for a pie. I’m not sure why she asked me, and I could have said that I don’t know, which is not far from the truth.