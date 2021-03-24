Column: The filibuster is broken. Here's how to fix it

Those of us who are Frank Capra fans were first introduced to the filibuster when Mr. Smith held the Senate floor to fight the graft of evil Mr. Taylor. Mr. Smith’s lone courage in his valiant quest to get his park project approved over the objection of the Senate is the highlight of the movie.
I frequently show the clip to my government class, and love to point out the hypocrisy of the reporter who claims the filibuster, or the “right to talk your head off,” is “democracy in action.”
Giving a single person the power to prevent legislation that the majority wants is much closer to a dictatorship.
Nonetheless, the lone soldier that fights the good fight against overwhelming odds is something we as Americans hold dear. And of course, the founders had many reservations about democracy, seeing it as only slightly better than mob rule.
These days there is much talk about getting rid of the filibuster. While the founders may have never intended to create a democracy, we as a nation have come to expect our elected officials to follow the will of the people. We may accept that the majority doesn’t always win — after all, the Senate itself is undemocratic (Wyoming has the same say as California in the Senate, even though it only has 1% of its population). But we have been increasingly frustrated with the basic requirement that the Senate get 60 votes to do anything important other than confirmations.
In 2013 and 2017, the Senate changed its rules to allow a filibuster on nominations to be ended by a simple majority vote. The question now is whether to keep it for other legislation, like immigration reform or a health care overhaul. Eliminating the filibuster would make it easier for the majority to pass laws but would also eliminate the need for bipartisan support. Which is better?
What is often overlooked in the arguments for and against the filibuster is the significant change that was made in 1970. Before that year, filibusters were carried out by senators standing and talking for as long as they could hold the floor, much like Mr. Smith. It was a drastic and seldom used tactic, involving coordination with multiple senators so that those filibustering could hold the floor indefinitely while stopping all business of the Senate, perhaps most infamously attributed to Southern Democrats like Robert Byrd and Strom Thurmond who almost killed critical civil rights legislation.
In 1970, the “two-rail” system was adopted, which allowed a senator simply to threaten a filibuster. Once threatened, the bill would be set aside, while the rest of the Senate’s business proceeded. This drastically changed how the filibuster was used. Instead of Senators using it to stop specific legislation, it is now used primarily to stop the opposing party’s agenda.
More importantly, the change resulted in anonymous filibusters. There is no requirement that you register or claim a filibuster; instead, the proponent of legislation must seek out 60 votes to “close” debate (hence the cloture vote) and allow legislation to be voted upon. This increases the motivation for the minority party to play the role of obstructionist without repercussions.
The traditional filibuster puts a senator’s name in the spotlight, forcing them to make an argument explaining their opposition. For better or worse, people like Byrd and Thurmond, and even Wendy Davis, will go down in history for their filibusters. And that is a good thing.
The solution then is not to eliminate the filibuster entirely, but simply to get rid of the two-rail system. This is the solution proposed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and supported by President Joe Biden.
Filibusters serve an important role but should be used only in extreme cases, when the minority feels that the legislation is so repugnant that the entire business of the Senate must be shut down. It should be a politically risky move. Without the two-rail system, the vast number of filibusters would decline. To be candid, I don’t think there are that many issues that would inspire a senator to stand on her two feet for hour after hour as Mr. Smith did.
Michelle Cantrell is an attorney living in Tulsa. She teaches federal government at Tulsa Community College.
