Column: The filibuster is broken. Here's how to fix it

In 2013 and 2017, the Senate changed its rules to allow a filibuster on nominations to be ended by a simple majority vote. The question now is whether to keep it for other legislation, like immigration reform or a health care overhaul. Eliminating the filibuster would make it easier for the majority to pass laws but would also eliminate the need for bipartisan support. Which is better?

What is often overlooked in the arguments for and against the filibuster is the significant change that was made in 1970. Before that year, filibusters were carried out by senators standing and talking for as long as they could hold the floor, much like Mr. Smith. It was a drastic and seldom used tactic, involving coordination with multiple senators so that those filibustering could hold the floor indefinitely while stopping all business of the Senate, perhaps most infamously attributed to Southern Democrats like Robert Byrd and Strom Thurmond who almost killed critical civil rights legislation.

In 1970, the “two-rail” system was adopted, which allowed a senator simply to threaten a filibuster. Once threatened, the bill would be set aside, while the rest of the Senate’s business proceeded. This drastically changed how the filibuster was used. Instead of Senators using it to stop specific legislation, it is now used primarily to stop the opposing party’s agenda.