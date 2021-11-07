Column: The border is the wrong place to play politics

Last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt joined eight of his Republican gubernatorial colleagues on a brief excursion to the Texas border with Mexico. The governors blasted President Joe Biden for “causing a humanitarian crisis and chaos on our border” and called for the deployment of more federal law enforcement officials, continued construction of the border wall and other measures focused on punishment and deterrence.
There is no denying that the United States is facing enormous challenges along its southern border.
Over the past year, the U.S. Border and Customs Protection detained more than 1.7 million migrants, the highest number ever recorded. In the most recent high-profile situation, some 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, congregated in a remote south Texas border area, trying to claim asylum.
The Republican governors are wrong, however, to blame Biden for the surge of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. or to imagine that the problems can be solved by further doubling down on border security.
For almost three decades, the U.S. has added ever more personnel and equipment to beef up border security.
In 1994, there were some 4,300 Custom and Border Protection agents; today there are over 21,000. The border is now protected by nearly 700 miles of wall, fencing and barriers; human surveillance efforts are aided by state-of-the-art technology, including fixed and mobile video surveillance systems, range finders, thermal imaging devices, radar, ground sensors and radio frequency sensors.
Still, no matter how much the border is militarized and no matter how severe the measures aimed at deterrence, the migrants keep coming.
The Trump administration adopted a zero-tolerance policy focused on pursuing criminal prosecution against unauthorized border crossers and even, for a time, separated children from their parents to help speed up deportations and deter further arrivals.
Yet in 2019, under President Donald Trump, border arrests surged to a 10-year high.
The main reason tens of thousands of migrants seek entry to the U.S. each month isn’t a failure of the security apparatus or insufficient emphasis on deterrence. It’s that these men, women and children are facing desperate situations in their homelands that propel them to make the long, perilous and expensive journey north.
Most are escaping violence, extreme poverty and civil strife in countries like Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Haiti, hoping they will make it to the U.S. border and make an asylum claim that, if successful, will allow them to stay legally in the United States.
American law guarantees that individuals who have a well-founded fear of being persecuted “on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion,” have the right to apply for asylum.
However, most of those seeking entry to the U.S. are being deported immediately without being granted the right to begin the asylum process. Some have even been sent back to Haiti, a country mired in economic and political chaos.
The fundamental problem is that the laws, facilities and personnel now in place at the border were set up to handle migration flows of a quarter century ago, when most of those looking to cross were single adults from Mexico seeking employment.
The system was not designed to handle families, unaccompanied children or a large number of asylum seekers. The result is a deeply backlogged system, with tens of thousands of individuals detained for extended periods in overcrowded detention centers.
There are no silver bullet solutions, although many promising ideas for reform have been suggested that would speed up the asylum adjudication process and reduce the reliance on detention facilities.
At the same time, any long-term solution needs to confront the reason so many people are migrating in the first place by investing in multilateral approaches to addressing violence, corruption and poverty in Central and South America.
The bottom line is that if we want to actually solve the problems at the border, and not just engage in politically popular photo-ops, a new approach is needed that ensures those who arrive at our borders seeking refuge are treated in accordance with our core values of fairness and compassion.