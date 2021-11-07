Column: The border is the wrong place to play politics

However, most of those seeking entry to the U.S. are being deported immediately without being granted the right to begin the asylum process. Some have even been sent back to Haiti, a country mired in economic and political chaos.

The fundamental problem is that the laws, facilities and personnel now in place at the border were set up to handle migration flows of a quarter century ago, when most of those looking to cross were single adults from Mexico seeking employment.

The system was not designed to handle families, unaccompanied children or a large number of asylum seekers. The result is a deeply backlogged system, with tens of thousands of individuals detained for extended periods in overcrowded detention centers.

There are no silver bullet solutions, although many promising ideas for reform have been suggested that would speed up the asylum adjudication process and reduce the reliance on detention facilities.

At the same time, any long-term solution needs to confront the reason so many people are migrating in the first place by investing in multilateral approaches to addressing violence, corruption and poverty in Central and South America.