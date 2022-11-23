Column: Thanks to organ donors for giving life

Editor’s Note: The Ascension St. John Transplant Center handled a kidney donation from living donor and Tulsa resident Mark Whitmire, who is profiled on Page A1 about that experience.

Living organ donation is a gift worth giving, but despite record donations, more people are waiting desperately for life-saving donations than there are donors.

Last year, more than 6,500 living donors voluntarily offered the life-saving gift of organ donation to someone needing it most. In all, a record total of 47,895 people in the U.S. donated their organs last year, according to United Network for Organ Sharing.

Living organ donors persevere through months of testing and evaluation, submit to surgical removal of one of their vital organs and endure a weeks-long recovery to help improve and lengthen the life of a family member, friend, acquaintance or, in some cases, total stranger. And most of them will tell you they would do it again.

At Ascension St. John Transplant Center, it is our honor to care for those in need of a transplant and those who choose to provide the life-saving gift of organ donation. The Ascension St. John Transplant Center is northeast Oklahoma’s only transplant center, serving patients from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Our center was recently recognized as one of 53 U.S. hospitals with the best organ transplant outcomes by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, according to an article in Becker’s Hospital Review. Our team includes nephrologists, surgeons, nurses, social workers, dietitians, pharmacists and financial coordinators, all dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, both recipients and donors.

Our care team specializes in transplants of kidneys, the fist-sized organs responsible for filtering the blood of waste and excess fluid, maintaining blood pressure, stimulating the production of red blood cells and promoting bone strength. While humans are equipped with two, most of us can live long, healthy lives with just one kidney, which has the ability to take up the duties of its missing partner when necessary.

However, as of 2020, there are about 786,000 people in the U.S. with end-stage renal disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

This means their kidneys have failed their life-sustaining activity and are no longer working. These people require dialysis or a kidney transplant. Dialysis is a process in which kidney function is mimicked by a machine that filters the blood, typically for three to five hours at a time three days a week, sometimes daily. Without one of these two options, people with ESRD will die.

There are many more people with ESRD who need a kidney transplant than there are organ donors. In fact, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, 89,864 people are currently on the waiting list in need of a kidney transplant (there are a total of 105,518 people waiting for an organ). The wait can take years and, sadly, not everyone on the list survives long enough to receive a transplant.

Living kidney donation, in which a healthy adult donates one of their two healthy kidneys to someone with ESRD, can be a literal answer to a prayer for someone with kidney failure.

Kidneys that come from healthy living donors have better outcomes for patients with ESRD than those that come from deceased donors. Living donor kidneys typically function immediately after transplantation, function better and longer than deceased donor kidneys, and have lower rates of rejection than deceased donor kidneys.

Additionally, while it can take up to three to six months to evaluate a living donor candidate, that is far less time than most people spend on the waiting list hoping for a deceased donor kidney.

The risks for living kidney donors are minimal, and the Ascension St. John Transplant Center tries to mitigate those as much as possible through thorough evaluation of living donor candidates. Our team wants both donor and recipient to live long, healthy lives with their single kidneys.

It is a joy and an honor to be a part of someone’s decision to provide the life-saving gift of organ donation, either after death or through living donation. Their selflessness and sacrifice is inspiring, and we have no words except — thank you.

If you would like more information about organ transplant or donation or to be considered for living kidney donation, please contact the Ascension St. John Transplant Center at 918-744-2925.