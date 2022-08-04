I am a retired public school English teacher who, if still teaching, would have probably been sued given the current rules set forth by House Bill 1775.

One of the basic jobs of an English teacher is to help students learn how to express themselves through writing. That includes all sorts of rules based on linguistic history. Those are the rules. That pretty much ends the practical English rules that we must follow.

Of course, we also follow the rules of civility, kindness, concern, and respect for others. We also follow the district’s plan for what should be taught at each grade level. Again, this is practical.

We want our students to graduate having had similar experiences to provide equitable educational experiences across the district.

Our other job as English teachers is to guide our students to cultivate critical thinking skills. This is where HB 1775 makes things messy.

For most of my career, I taught 12th grade literature. One of the constants in my syllabus was Hamlet. My job was to help my students understand the language of Shakespeare, but more importantly, my job was to introduce Hamlet in a way that would cause the words to resonate with my students’ worlds.

Otherwise, what is the use? Books are written to make you think (ok…and make money). Even if the thoughts are just to entertain, they still reflect thoughts/emotions that are universal.

We think, “I thought I was the only one that saw life like that.” What a beautiful moment to see that connectivity.

Words written hundreds of years ago still strike a chord (often dissonant) within our souls.

Back to Hamlet, if you walked into my classroom while I was teaching Hamlet, you would likely have heard a conversation around this quotation by Hamlet in Act 2 Scene 2, “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”

The irony of that statement with HB 1775 in mind, is ironic (a term taught in English classes). What would the proponents of such a bill think if they heard me allowing and encouraging my students to discuss this?

Is there nothing that is inherently bad? What moral codes, if any, do we all share? Why? The point of the conversation is to make the students think for themselves.

We heard all ideas and gave them thoughtful consideration as long as they were well articulated and supported.

Did some students walk away with a headache from thinking hard? Yes. They told me so.

Did other students walk away with their minds more open to consider the ideas of others? Yes. They told me so.

Did I give them a definitive answer? No.

I wanted my students to think for themselves. I wanted them to develop strategies to balance the ideas of others with their own. I wanted them to be willing to think beyond the immediate world in which the lived.

Was I always successful? No way. Was I the best teacher? No way. Did I make mistakes? You bet.

However, my greatest hope is that I made them think outside the parameters of what is always accepted and expected if for no other reason than to cement what they already believed.

I am certain that I would have violated HB 1775. I would do it all over again.

To my fellow educators, I feel your anger and distress. There is very little I can do other than sign petitions and make calls.

I want you to know that Hamlet’s quotation proves true simply because of the lack of “thinking…to make it so.” There are hundreds of retired teachers who have your backs. We are angry. We are sad. We know your jobs are often thankless. We thank you.

Claire Robertson is a former teacher with more than 30 years of experience in private and public schools. She is a resident of Tulsa.