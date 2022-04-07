Column: Taxpayer-funded school choice must include being great, public and accountable

During 30 years in education, I have seen my share of schoolyard scuffles, and only a small percentage of them involved students.

Over the arc of my career, I’ve found that one single phrase can reliably escalate a room of polished professionals and caring parents into clashing disagreement: school choice.

Charter schools, magnet schools and vouchers: Those are fighting words that separate those of us who, in any other conversation, can easily find common ground in our love for public education.

Before I go further, let me claim a side in the school choice debate. I have always worked in and for public education, and I am on the side of our children getting access to great public schools of their choice.

As a teacher, I founded a school of choice with other teachers, parents, and students. As an advisor at the U.S. Department of Education, I developed the first federal grant to expand dual language schools.

As state superintendent of education, I was the local lead for a federally funded voucher program. About 10 years ago, I was awarded the national Champion for Charters award for my support of public charter schools.

My support for great public schools is enthusiastic but contingent. It will always be limited by two powerful, combined qualifiers - “great” and “public.”

Oklahoma’s recent flirtation with a private voucher bill trespassed over these qualifiers, and in so doing, landed Senate Bill 1647 beyond my support and squarely in the territory of a threat to our state’s future.

SB 1647 proposed to create publicly funded vouchers that would allow families to use taxpayer funds to pay for just about anything, including private schools but also for tennis lessons or private taxi services, with no accountability.

SB 1647 suggested that we begin converting Oklahoma’s public schools into a rabbit warren of unaccountable private providers. As much as I know anything, I know that this model of fragmented, revenue-driven, a la carte “education” is bad for children, bad for communities, and bad for Oklahoma.

This was one of the most extreme versions of vouchers ever seen in the nation.

Had SB 1647 passed, a proposed $128 million of our tax dollars would have flowed into the pockets of vendors, private tutors, athletic trainers, computer stores, and for-profit online schools without oversight.

I believe Oklahoma would have looked back on the day of its passage as the point at which we abandoned our commitment to students, to one another, and to the future of a strong, vibrant, and well-educated community.

School choice is important and powerful. Whether families are choosing among schools in their district, charter schools, or private schools, fit and quality matter.

But family choice becomes truly powerful for each child, as well as the overall public school structure with three conditions.

First, the options must be real and accessible. Second, the resources for all must be adequate. And third, the schools must be accountable.

These conditions would create a comprehensive education environment with quality options for every child.

Instead, SB 1647 asserted that school is nothing more than a patchwork of services that should be above accountability, beyond scrutiny, and shielded from meddlesome oversight for our tax dollars.

I will always fight for public schools and will strive relentlessly for great schools in every neighborhood for all. Our schools provide a home for every learner--from public Montessori to career and technical programs to dual language to arts-infused learning.

I want the students and families of Tulsa to access a wide array of options.

Public schools matter, and our children deserve a great school that is best for them. Let’s keep fighting together for that.

Deborah Gist has been superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools since 2015 and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Previously, she served as the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education, Washington D.C.'s state superintendent, senior policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Education and taught in Texas and Florida classrooms.

