Column: Tax code intentionally making it easier for top 1% to avoid reporting all income

The failure to disclose also gives the IRS an unlimited amount of time to audit returns for listed transactions, not just the ordinary three years.

Sounds like a squeeze for shady filers, right? Those who engage in listed transactions can disclose their abusive transactions on their tax return, a move that will almost certainly trigger an audit. Or they can omit the disclosure and risk a whopping penalty.

But there’s a catch. Section 6707A comes with a maximum penalty. No individual who fails to disclose a listed transaction can be fined more than $100,000.

Think about that for a moment. For a person who engages in a listed transaction to avoid paying several million dollars in income tax, Section 6707A’s penalty limit essentially imposes no disincentive to tax cheating at all.

If you’re trying to avoid $50,000 in tax, the threat of a $37,500 penalty over and above the tax due will be daunting. But if you’re trying to avoid $3 million in tax, that $100,000 penalty threat is trivial.

Without the possibility of a stiff penalty, even the indefinite audit risk becomes far less threatening.