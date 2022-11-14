Column: Taking steps to support mental health is paramount

Many people know the feeling of listlessness, lack of motivation and even sadness that accompany the changing seasons. Once often dismissed as a simple case of the “winter blues,” we now know that these symptoms are associated with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

In the most recent Healthy Minds Monthly Poll conducted by the American Psychiatric Association and Morning Consult, more than half of Americans are aware of SAD, with two-thirds noticing behavioral changes in the winter.

The effects of SAD can vary in intensity from person to person, with some people experiencing symptoms for up to 40% of the year. Taking steps to support one’s mental health is a year-round concern. But with such a large segment of the population feeling at least some shift in their mood, it is clear that Americans need to prioritize their mental health this winter.

The absence of light can be one of the biggest instigators of SAD symptoms for many people. Light therapy is one of the most common and effective treatments for SAD and can be done by building time into your schedule to go outside and expose yourself to sunlight.

For those who can’t make it outside, there are many “SAD lamps” commercially available that are effective at artificially replicating sunlight. These are particularly effective in the morning and for people who work indoors, away from windows or in areas where sunlight is at a premium.

Maintaining a healthy diet and ensuring regular exercise is a proven way to boost your mood and help fight the difficult winter months. Comfort food can serve a purpose, but try not to get too indulgent with holiday treats that can lead to a sugar crash. Aerobic workouts, particularly if you can do them outdoors, are a great way to stimulate the release of endorphins and help combat feelings of sadness or anxiety stemming from SAD.

Leaning into the things that make you happy — spending time with friends and family, catching up on sleep, or taking a vacation to a warmer climate — can also be a great way to dig yourself out of a rut caused by SAD.

For those who experience more intense and/or prolonged symptoms, light therapy and a healthy lifestyle may not be enough to overcome the feelings of depression brought on by SAD. More than half (52%) of adults polled gauged typical SAD symptoms as just as serious as depression, and only 49% of those surveyed said they knew where to get help.

It is important to remember that SAD is a medical disorder that amounts to much more than just “the blues,” and professional help is available if you need it. There is no shame in seeking help from a mental health professional if you are starting to feel symptoms related to SAD affect your life.

If you know you typically get affected by SAD when winter rolls in, it can be prudent to take preventive action. Knowing your personal warning signs for a mental health crisis and sharing them with a friend or family member can help promote early intervention.

Discussing the potential for a mental health emergency with your physician and planning accordingly is also a great idea that can help promote a good outcome.

It can be difficult, especially for someone struggling, but investing time and effort to support your mental health before the cold and dark of winter fully set in is sure to pay off down the line.

Saul Levin is CEO and medical director of the American Psychiatric Association. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.