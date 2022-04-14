Column: Taking it slow in work zones can save lives

Spring is here, and with many colors in full bloom, the color orange takes on an important signal of safety while on the road. As construction season kicks off, we will see more orange signs on our Oklahoma roads reminding motorists that “Work zones are a sign to slow down.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week continues through Friday and is hosted annually each spring to raise awareness of work zone safety. According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, work zone accidents led to 762 fatal crashes and resulted in 842 deaths in one year.

It may surprise you to know that most victims of work zone crashes are the motorists and their passengers. Over 707 of the 842 fatalities were drivers or passengers.

As we all travel together on the roads this spring — whether we’re driving a car or a truck — it’s important to stay focused while behind the wheel, especially as you approach those orange signs and drive through a roadway work zone. Drivers should slow down, remain alert and proceed with caution while scanning their surroundings.

In the trucking industry, road safety is our highest priority.

As America’s 3.36 million truck drivers travel across the country hauling all the goods that our communities rely on; food, clothing, medicine and everything you need for your favorite activities, safety comes first to ensure on-time deliveries.

Through company and industry training programs, drivers are empowered with the tools, resources and technology they need to stay safe on the roads. At least $10 billion is invested each year into safety programs and training for trucks.

America’s professional truck drivers recognize the responsibility they have while sharing the road with the individuals and families driving alongside them, as well as to their families back at home.

In fact, many truckers work with the public to educate them on how to drive with trucks on the road. One example is the American Trucking Associations’ Share the Road program, which is composed of drivers who volunteer to help educate the motoring public on how to drive safely alongside 18-wheelers through hands-on demonstrations.

Additionally, members of the Oklahoma Trucking Association have taken trucks to schools and demonstrated safe driving practices around big rigs to thousands of Oklahoma teenagers.

While sharing the road with trucks, motorists can do their part to drive safely. When passing a truck, automobile drivers should signal, provide enough room ahead of the truck and be aware of a truck driver’s blind spots. Trucks need more stopping distance than passenger vehicles.

If you visualize a football field, that’s the length it takes a fully loaded tractor-trailer to stop.

As the weather warms in Oklahoma and more motorists hit the road, we must all take heed. Driving responsibly, especially through work zones, will keep ourselves, our families and those driving next to us safe.

Join with the Oklahoma trucking industry and help keep our roadways safer for all drivers this spring.

Jim Newport is the CEO and president of the Oklahoma Trucking Association.

