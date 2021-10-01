Column: Take time to appreciate Oklahoma's hunting, fishing culture

Hunting and fishing provide countless physical and mental health benefits, something sorely needed these days.

As a sporting community, it’s important we celebrate those who have participated in these sports for years, and we welcome new participants, young and old, to these favorite traditions.

Hunting and fishing are great ways of accessing organic, sustainable, locally sourced food for the entire family while simultaneously contributing to the conservation of our abundant natural resources for future generations.

This was recently on display with the 49th National Hunting and Fishing Day held last week. It’s a day that was first recognized by proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Each year, this day is a great opportunity to gather and recognize the historic and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists — hunters and anglers. In addition, the day gives us a chance to highlight the availability of safe outdoor recreation opportunities that were available even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but are now more appreciated than ever.