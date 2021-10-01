Column: Take time to appreciate Oklahoma's hunting, fishing culture

Hunting and fishing provide countless physical and mental health benefits, something sorely needed these days.
As a sporting community, it’s important we celebrate those who have participated in these sports for years, and we welcome new participants, young and old, to these favorite traditions.
Hunting and fishing are great ways of accessing organic, sustainable, locally sourced food for the entire family while simultaneously contributing to the conservation of our abundant natural resources for future generations.
This was recently on display with the 49th National Hunting and Fishing Day held last week. It’s a day that was first recognized by proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972.
Each year, this day is a great opportunity to gather and recognize the historic and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists — hunters and anglers. In addition, the day gives us a chance to highlight the availability of safe outdoor recreation opportunities that were available even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but are now more appreciated than ever.
As a co-chairman of the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and as a member of the 49-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, I was proud to take time to celebrate the time-honored traditions of hunting and angling. I’m also grateful to my fellow Oklahomans who joined me in recognizing the tremendous dedication our state’s sportsmen and women bring to the conservation of our natural resources.
Oklahoma’s hunters and anglers are the primary source of conservation funding for the Sooner state.
Through the purchase of licenses, tags and stamps, and by paying self-imposed excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing tackle, electric trolling motors and motorboat fuel, hunters and anglers drive conservation funding in Oklahoma and the United States through the American System of Conservation Funding, a unique “user-pays public benefit” program.
Each year, Oklahoma’s hundreds of thousands of hunters and anglers contribute millions through the ASCF to fund state conservation efforts through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
All Oklahomans benefit from these funds through improved access to public lands, public shooting ranges, improved soil and water quality, habitat restoration, fish and wildlife research, habitat management on public and private lands, hunter education, boat access area construction and many other Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation projects funded through this program.
For more information on hunting and fishing opportunities in Oklahoma please visit wildlifedepartment.com. More information on National Hunting and Fishing Day is available at www.NHFDay.org.
