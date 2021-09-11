Column: Surviving the Sept. 11 attack has given 20 years of reflection to appreciate what makes U.S. special and unique

Twenty years. That’s how long it’s been since the entire world was irrevocably altered by the murder of thousands of innocent Americans on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
I was in the Pentagon on the E-ring that morning as a 27-year-old working as a civilian legislative analyst for the Air Force. I was there for the before, during and five full years after.
It has been something I have lived with, both good and bad, for the past 20 years. As anyone close to me can attest, I don’t really talk about that day much.
Even after 20 years, it remains simply too emotionally raw for me. It remains difficult for me to speak of that day without choking back tears.
That is primarily because of the unrestrained pride felt for the men and women I had the absolute honor to work with, and the remarkable courage, resolve, selflessness and love they gave, without hesitation or hint of complaint, that day and the months and years to follow.
They took an oath to defend us, this country, “for which it stands,” and to sacrifice their lives if necessary in the execution of that oath. They are the very best this nation had to offer.
Any nation that can produce such heroes with the degree of regularity that we do is one well worth that oath. They, and the ideals they defend, are what the world would be wise to see when they gaze upon us.
The victims of the 9/11 attacks were men and women who thought nothing more that morning than of upcoming children’s birthdays, planned reunions with friends, a smiling memory of a loved one and the normal worries and celebrations of life that we all share as a common thread.
Their futures and those of their friends and families were stolen from them for no other reason than they were mostly American and worked in places that were recognized symbols of America. That’s it.
That’s why evil acted that morning. That’s why thousands of children were forced to grow up without a parent to help them with their homework, to help mend their first broken heart and one day walk them down the aisle of their own wedding.
What 20 years has done for me is offer a good bit of time for reflection, healing and, one hopes, the garnering of a small amount of wisdom and understanding of purpose. In that time, I have come to more fully appreciate and understand what makes this democratic experiment of ours so unique, special and worthy of our individual efforts to ensure its continued success and why heroes still answer the call to defend it from those who would see to do it harm.
We are a nation of individuals and ideas. It’s why in the comparatively short life of the United States, we as a nation have made real the technologies that have brought the entire globe to a place where the eradication of hunger, disease and poverty are not just aspirations but achievable goals.
It is our unique understanding and practice of political freedom and its inextricable link to human dignity that gives us collective rise to stand up against and defeat tyrannical regimes who sought to deny such freedoms on a global scale.
It is our codified embrace of religious freedom that allows us as a nation to collectively find greater purpose, because as individuals we can find faith, solace and meaning through a higher power without fear of government-sponsored reprisal.
We as a nation persevere and rise through struggle because at our heart we are a hopeful nation believing in the promise of a better tomorrow for all.
While recognizing and not diminishing the seriousness of the litany of very real problems — both external and internal — our nation continues to face, it is important to remember those things that make our country great. Those will enable us, together, to confront and find solutions to the things that threaten that greatness.
Twenty years after Sept. 11, 2001, we need to remember those who sacrificed their lives that day; they perished because they symbolized who we are as a nation and what evil fears most.
Stuart McCalman is a government affairs professional in Tulsa.