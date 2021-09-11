Column: Surviving the Sept. 11 attack has given 20 years of reflection to appreciate what makes U.S. special and unique

Twenty years. That’s how long it’s been since the entire world was irrevocably altered by the murder of thousands of innocent Americans on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

I was in the Pentagon on the E-ring that morning as a 27-year-old working as a civilian legislative analyst for the Air Force. I was there for the before, during and five full years after.

It has been something I have lived with, both good and bad, for the past 20 years. As anyone close to me can attest, I don’t really talk about that day much.

Even after 20 years, it remains simply too emotionally raw for me. It remains difficult for me to speak of that day without choking back tears.

That is primarily because of the unrestrained pride felt for the men and women I had the absolute honor to work with, and the remarkable courage, resolve, selflessness and love they gave, without hesitation or hint of complaint, that day and the months and years to follow.

They took an oath to defend us, this country, “for which it stands,” and to sacrifice their lives if necessary in the execution of that oath. They are the very best this nation had to offer.