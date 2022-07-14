Column: Supreme Court's decision reversing Roe establishing a religion

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade is a violation of the First Amendment because it would establish religion.

At the heart of the abortion debate is the age-old question of when life begins and that is basically a religious or moral discussion.

The “Right to Life” advocates believe life begins at the instant the sperm penetrates the egg and is therefore a baby. It follows that abortion is outright murder.

Yet others contend the human embryo is not a baby until it can live outside the mother’s womb; it is a potential life, just as an individual egg or sperm is a potential life. Therefore, abortion before the point of viability outside the womb is not murder. Jews and other religions hold this view.

The National Conference of Jewish Women describes the Jewish position succinctly:

“Do abortion bans unduly favor one religious viewpoint over another? Yes, different religions believe that human life begins at different stages of development. Science can explain developmental timelines, but philosophic and religious viewpoints largely determine what exactly defines 'life' or 'personhood' for each individual. NCJW believes, as the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees, that no one religion should be enshrined in law or dictate public policy on any issue — including abortion.”

Because this is a religious/moral question, the Supreme Court decision is in effect a ruling to establish religion and is therefore unconstitutional.

This not the argument for abortion we most often hear.

Abortion defenders most often contend that women have a right to choose or that there is a right to privacy embedded in the Constitution.

As compelling as those arguments are, the First Amendment forbids government from “establishing” religion. That is at the top of the list of freedoms in the amendment provided here:

“Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Eight of the original 13 colonies had established official religions, several of which required church attendance and public tax support.

The men writing the Constitution in 1787 only briefly considered religion and specifically banned a state or official religion, thus the First Amendment. It follows that religious matters like abortion should be free of governmental dictate.

It is safe to say that the Founders were fed up with efforts to dictate religion, even though many of them were religious.

Thomas Jefferson, away in France at the time the Constitution was written, was among those urging amendments as a condition of its ratification. He had “sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man," in reference to the clergy of his day. His statement is written large on his monument in Washington, D.C.

It is ironic that in 2022 the evil of religious tyranny is still with us. The abortion battle is but one area of our life in which there are efforts to coerce religion.

The founders understood that as good as religion is in modifying the worst impulses in man, it can be a tyranny if forced on society as a whole.

The Supreme Court’s decision to outlaw abortion is a decision to force a specific religious view on everyone. It is a clear violation of the First Amendment.

Ken Neal worked for the Tulsa World for 56 years, including 30 years as an opinion writer and 12 years as head of the editorial section. He is a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.