Column: Support Mayor Bynum's economic development solution to end homelessness

Mayor G.T. Bynum’s challenge for Tulsa organizations to raise $500 million to build housing and end homelessness isn’t just ambitious. It is visionary.

Mayor Bynum issued a challenge Tuesday during his annual State of the City address to the business community, hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber. The crux of the challenge is: Build housing now.

He also called for additional emergency-shelter partners in the faith community, as well as construction within a year of a low-barrier shelter.

As long as Tulsa’s business, faith and philanthropic leaders answer the call, Tulsa will become a national leader in ending homelessness while it reaps long-term economic development benefits.

An Oklahoma Department of Commerce report in 2021 analyzed the state’s investment in affordable housing from 2017-2022. It found that a $27.8 million investment through tax credits yielded a $1.7 billion impact. Housing construction alone contributed $158,000 per unit in positive economic impact, according to the report.

The economic value of this proposal is easy to follow compared to some of the high-level investments the state and city pursue. When people’s budgets aren’t consumed entirely by their rent, they have more money to spend. They can buy better food. They can access medicine to treat diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions. They may be able to afford higher quality childcare.

Simply put, they can sleep better at night knowing they won’t face eviction tomorrow. All of these results can make them more productive as employees and more successful as parents.

Bynum’s proposal is an economic-development boon for Tulsa, and it’s a win-win if ever there was one. The money stays in the community because local contractors provide the labor, and local wholesalers provide the materials.

Construction alone will provide jobs that keep families from facing homelessness before the first tenant moves in.

In short, Tulsa can get two birds with one stone through affordable housing.

The economic-development benefit is a close second to the real benefit for Tulsa. Affordable housing is the only way to get Tulsans off the streets and to keep more Tulsans from experiencing the attendant difficulties.

A common misconception of homelessness is that people get bussed to Tulsa from other communities to take advantage of services. In fact, four out of five people encountered during the most recent point-in-time Count entered homelessness in Oklahoma. Homeless agencies have operated beyond their maximum capacity for years.

Every major city in the nation is dealing with increasing homelessness. We should not be surprised that Tulsa is experiencing the same.

The reality is that Tulsans are falling into homelessness faster than we can get them out. The problem seems daunting when we see the people on the streets who have already fallen, but what about the growing number of Tulsans approaching the cliff? One layoff, one medical bill or one speeding ticket is enough to force them into homelessness.

Investments in housing not only open a path off the streets; it also moves Tulsa families away from the edge.

As cities face housing shortages and increasing homelessness, most mayors are lost in a hope that the problem will go away on its own. Tulsa’s mayor, along with the strategic efforts of A Way Home for Tulsa, deserve the business community’s full support for this initiative. It’s a visionary solution to one of Tulsa’s biggest challenges.

Teresa Meinders Burkett is a Tulsa attorney, a member of the Housing Solutions board of directors, the lead agency for A Way Home for Tulsa, and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.