Column: Support evidence-based policies that allow children to develop longer, not faster

Recently I was running some errands and, as the light ahead turned red, I pulled up behind the vehicle in front of me.

While I have no bumper stickers on my vehicle for personal reasons, I am fascinated and humored often by what I see on other vehicles. The vehicle in front of me had a bumper sticker I had not seen before and it really resonated with me given my/our interest with the development and well-being of children and families.

It read: Childhood is a journey, not a race.

Several days after that encounter I read an article in the Wall Street Journal entitled “What Children Lose When Their Brains Develop Too Fast,” by Alison Gopnik, who is a Mind and Matter columnist for the paper. In her article, she references the landmark study in the late 1990s regarding Adverse Childhood Experiences and the long-term impacts on adult health outcomes.