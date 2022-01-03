Column: Support evidence-based policies that allow children to develop longer, not faster

Recently I was running some errands and, as the light ahead turned red, I pulled up behind the vehicle in front of me.
While I have no bumper stickers on my vehicle for personal reasons, I am fascinated and humored often by what I see on other vehicles. The vehicle in front of me had a bumper sticker I had not seen before and it really resonated with me given my/our interest with the development and well-being of children and families.
It read: Childhood is a journey, not a race.
Several days after that encounter I read an article in the Wall Street Journal entitled “What Children Lose When Their Brains Develop Too Fast,” by Alison Gopnik, who is a Mind and Matter columnist for the paper. In her article, she references the landmark study in the late 1990s regarding Adverse Childhood Experiences and the long-term impacts on adult health outcomes.
But more interesting is the recent research being done that points to how ACEs actually accelerate the pace of physical development in children. As the author reveals, a number of studies suggest that children with stressful lives reach puberty earlier. Even newer research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, “shows that children growing up with more ACEs even get their adult teeth earlier.”
Finally, a new paper published in Nature Neuroscience Reviews concluded that “poverty, stress, and adverse childhood experiences also seem to make children’s brains grow up too quickly.”
One of the more compelling sentiments expressed in the research through the author is the statement “the most important part of caring for young children is in some ways the easiest. Loving your children and giving them space to learn and explore is more important than crafting a particular curriculum.” The author acknowledges that not all parents have access to the resources they need to provide for a “longer childhood.”
That’s where nonprofits and state agencies with voluntary, evidence-based programs can provide a positive intervention.
As to the relationship between ACEs and adult health outcomes, the research is both plentiful and compelling. The United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings Annual Report 2021 was recently released. While Oklahoma’s rankings for ACEs improved slightly from 45th to 37th, our overall health outcomes ranking remains embarrassingly low, improving to only 46th, where No. 1 is the best.
Our former board chair and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Robert Block reminds us that “All adults were once children.”
Providing young children with greater access to stress-free environments and their providers with the evidence-based parenting resources and skills are symbiotically linked, especially for those parents who might have experienced trauma and family disruptions during their own childhoods. The research suggests that frequently repeated bad experiences decelerates brain development, while more varied and good experiences keeps the brain open to learning.
Policies that help children to remain children longer, not develop faster, “ensures a new generation of thriving adults.” We at the Potts Family Foundation support the “journey-over-race” approach.
Craig Knutson is the president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma City-based Potts Family Foundation.
