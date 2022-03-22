Column: Students are the motivation for public school teachers

Recently, I had the privilege of meeting one of my former 6th graders for a smoothie in the Brookside neighborhood. I taught her 12 years ago at Madison Middle School when I was 24 and she was 11.

Seeing Rayla Thomas again felt like something out of a science fiction movie, where I knew the sweet-faced kid but couldn’t comprehend the adult standing in front of me.

Yet, there we were, and here we are.

Like me, Rayla was a kid who both liked school and excelled in school. Unlike me, she was an incredibly extroverted and talkative 6th grader.

Rayla was that kid whose teachers moved her around the classroom because she made friends with everyone, yet she still managed to do well on every test. By contrast, I was the kid who was too introverted to talk much. But, like Rayla, I also did well in school.

Students like Rayla confounded me when I was a kid, and confound me to this day. How do you ace your tests and talk through the entire class? I’m not sure.

Yet despite our personality differences, and to my sheer delight, Rayla is currently a science educator, just as I was at her age. As it turns out, we both love teaching kids about science.

Our story might end here if I didn’t have to tell you that Rayla and I were born into different life circumstances.

I am white, and Rayla is Black. I grew up in a small town in upstate New York, whereas Rayla grew up in Tulsa. So while we both found our way to teaching bright-eyed 6th graders about electricity, our paths to getting there have been quite different.

It would be easy to stop here and write more about these differences– about racism, classism, segregation, educational inequality and on and on.

While these differences are present and important, what struck me most profoundly about my conversation with Rayla was when she told me about the opportunities she’s had to forge her path in life.

Opportunities is a word I often use to tell my own story.

As an Oklahoma educator who has taught in low-income schools in Tulsa and currently works with rural Oklahoma teachers, I have spent time both lamenting and advocating for better schools and better school systems.

I believe that advocacy for more funding, more robust school counseling, higher teacher pay and safer schools is vital. I attended more well-funded schools in New York, not just because of where I grew up, but because states like New York spend more per pupil than Oklahoma.

Currently, Oklahoma is 46th in the nation in per pupil spending, according to the National Education Association. The state is last in the region on this measure.

Research tells us that funding matters. My time as an educator in Oklahoma has helped me understand that in very tangible ways.

However, it would be foolish to shove the lessons I’ve learned from Rayla and other students like her aside.

It would be equally short-sighted to overlook the stories of countless kids in this state who have been well-served by Oklahoma’s talented and hard-working teachers, teachers’ aides, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, principals, superintendents, school counselors, and all the education professionals who make our schools whole despite their deficits.

I’ve been fortunate to work in education not only as a teacher, but in all its system-levels from state policy, to the district office, to the classroom.

After 13 years in the profession, I’ve been asked—and I have asked myself—why I choose to stay in education, especially in Oklahoma.

The best answers I have are stories like mine and Rayla’s.

I talk about how education has helped me build a stable career, but also how it has helped me feel full, alive, and well. I talk about how I have witnessed what it can do for other kids, too.

On my dark days, when the systems feel crushing and the way out feels hopeless, these are the stories that I hold tight and continue to light my way forward.

Rebecca Fine is the manager of teacher development and partnerships for the Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma.

