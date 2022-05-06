Column: Streamlining public assistance benefits more at-risk families

It was exciting to receive notification on April 21 from the Office of Head Start under the Administration for Children and Families that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are now considered “public assistance” when determining Head Start and Early Head Start eligibility.

This policy change is effective immediately and minimizes the burden on families seeking public assistance. Families who are eligible for one program, like SNAP, can now more easily participate in other services for which they qualify, like Head Start. This news comes just in time as families start applying to Head Start programs, like CAP Tulsa, for the 2022-2023 school year.

Previously, only Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Supplemental Security Income were considered “public assistance” by OHS. The agency expanded the definition because they found SNAP households with young children have an equivalent level of need to families currently receiving Head Start and Early Head Start services.

Families who currently receive SNAP and want to apply for CAP Tulsa’s early childhood education programs will be deemed “categorically eligible.” Prior to this policy change, families had to document their income eligibility for both SNAP and Head Start/Early Head Start, which was both a barrier for families and an administrative burden for Head Start agencies.

This change will significantly reduce these burdens and should make it easier for SNAP-qualified families to complete the application process.

To be eligible for Head Start programs, a family must demonstrate categorical or income eligibility. Family income cannot exceed 100% of the federal poverty level, which is equivalent to $27,750 for a family of four. Head Start programs are allowed to designate 35% of slots for those earning up to 130% of the federal poverty level.

In practical terms, this policy change allowed CAP Tulsa to identify approximately 350 families on our waitlist who previously indicated receiving SNAP and are now considered eligible for Head Start or Early Head Start.

We are reaching out to those families to determine their interest and, once proof of SNAP has been received, we will update their application. While this policy change does not guarantee an immediate placement, it will greatly reduce the effort required by the family and our Admissions team to confirm they are eligible.

We applaud the work of the National Head Start Association, members of Congress who advocated for the addition, and the Office of Head Start for championing this change which provides more equitable access to Head Start and Early Head Start services.

One change recommended by National Head Start Association but not approved was including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children in the definition of “public assistance.” We remain optimistic that WIC will be included in the future.

It is refreshing to see efforts to streamline public assistance for at-risk children and their families. Please help us spread the word so we can reach as many young children as possible who could benefit from our high-quality early childhood education services.

Karen Kiely is the executive director of CAP Tulsa.

