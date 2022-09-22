Column: Stopping violence against women stabilizes nations and communities

Violence against women and children impacts every country and virtually every community around the world. The violence also carries far-reaching economic, security and moral implications.

Yet sustained progress in preventing such violence remains elusive. If our societies aim to uproot gender inequity, all of us — including men and boys — must confront a scourge that undermines the common good.

The United Nations defines gender-based violence as any act that “results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women and girls, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”

Such violence is done to harm a person solely because of their gender. And it includes, but is not limited to, physical, sexual, emotional, economic and psychological abuse. Astonishingly, one in three women have experienced some form of violence.

Those closest to women and girls, such as their intimate partners and family members, perpetrate most of the violence. The World Health Organization reported in 2018 that 26% of women ages 15 and older have already experienced intimate partner violence.

A country cannot succeed when half a population is undervalued, unprotected, and abused. Violence against women and girls impacts national security, community safety and the expansion of free and fair societies.

Autocrats, extremists and other rogue actors embrace this reality. From the Taliban in Afghanistan to Burma’s military junta to Vladimir Putin’s actions in Russia, undermining the status of women in societies and encouraging physical abuse are rooted in their desire for control.

Unfortunately, history demonstrates that nefarious actors leverage this sadistic tactic. And state-imposed inequity primes societies for further subordination of their female populations. At the same time, societies look away from abuses that violate fundamental human rights.

In the United States, domestic violence incidents are some of the most highly dangerous and unpredictable response calls for law enforcement officers. Between 2011 and 2020, CNN reports, “Domestic disturbance or domestic violence calls accounted for roughly 8.5% of the total number of officers killed between 2011 and 2020.”

Fortunately, numerous strategies can advance the fight against gender-based violence:

• Increase support for and inclusion of local organizations and advocates at policymaking tables. Those working on the frontlines understand violence’s influence on at-risk communities. They also know what can block sustainable interventions. Their real-world experience can help develop policies and investments that positively impact women and children.

• Improve access to survivor support services, especially in ways that meet at-risk communities where they are. In Guatemala City, the nonprofit Creamos innovatively integrates best practices into its community outreach. The organization even uses Zumba classes to build trust with women. By opening lifelines, the nonprofit bypasses the stigma so often associated with services for mental health care and support for survivors.

•Strengthen rule of law and justice systems. Access to justice for survivors of violence remains elusive. The UN’s Spotlight Initiative and organizations like the International Justice Mission confront these challenges. Still, nations and communities alike need better collaboration and engagement across their public and private sectors.

• Men and boys need to help prevent abuse. Projecting positive gender norms remains one of the most critical needs. Communities need to actively engage men and boys in helping eradicate violence against women and children. This means working with them to confront harmful behaviors, perceptions, and customs.

I am not suggesting an attack on masculinity or the status of men.

Rather, this is an opportunity to affirm positive gender norms, dismantle archetypes and beliefs that have reinforced inequity, and demonstrate that the dignity and protection of all matters to the common good.

We are all are stronger when women are valued and respected.

Natalie Gonnella-Platts is director of Women’s Advancement at the George W. Bush Institute. A longer version of this essay appeared in The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute.