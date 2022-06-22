Column: Stop treating constituents like the enemy

Are elected officials ethically obligated to represent all their constituents? With polarization afflicting nearly every community and family through the nation, and with the legitimacy of a government dependent on consent of the governed, the question of representation is critical.

I am a blue-oriented voter in one of the nation’s reddest states.

I identify as a white, male, progressive Christian who believes Roe v. Wade should not be overturned; weapons of war should not be owned by civilians; Black Lives Matter; sexuality is a spectrum with more than two genders; climate change imperils human life; freedom and equality are twinned values; and people of all religions can be good citizens.

I believe public education should be well-funded and highly valued and that public health should have trumped individual freedom during the pandemic. I believe white Christian nationalism has nothing to do with Jesus and threatens our republic.

I believe American history is complicated, filled with good and bad, and needs to be taught with honesty, humility and courage.

These beliefs put me at odds with all my elected representatives except for my city councilor and state representative. Oklahoma’s federal delegation writes as if I am their enemy rather than their constituent. Their emails ooze with outrage, distortion and disgust with people who believe as I do.

I've heard the undemocratic solution in the retort, "Why don't you move to a blue state?" That veiled directive and threat is not new.

A fellow churchgoer once told me about a response he received from a senator to a letter written during the Vietnam War. It said, in effect, “It’s too bad when Oklahoma boys go to Eastern schools and get corrupted. It is best you find a different state to call home.”

Is the solution to push polarization? Is the answer to accelerate what is known as “the big sort” by telling people to move where only others "like me" live?

That is a nonsense solution.

“Like me” is a changing value, more kaleidoscopic than stone-etched. Diversity exists within all demographics. The Democratic and Republican parties of today include different demographics and driving ideas than they did before the Civil Rights Act became law and the 1965 immigration act changed the ethnic and religious composition of the U.S. And any party that counts on today’s constituents being all they need for tomorrow’s wins is mistaken.

America may not have been a melting pot, but we surely are a mixing pot, as the rates of interfaith and inter-ethnic marriages testify. This diversity is a strength, essential to the health of the nation’s present and future.

A one-party state dominated by only intramural conflicts acts in blindered, damaging ways. Without legitimate difference and conflict, judgment and accountability wither.

In our polarized society, we do not know how to converse or argue productively.

In a single-party state, an elected leader in a winner-take-all system, boosted by an angry and energized political minority, buoyed by national political action committees driving this or that cultural wedge, in a gerrymandered district, may not feel obligated to any but the corporate money and the minority of their constituents who supported them.

From what my representatives tell me in their missives, they feel no obligation to me.

That reality leaves me, essentially, without representation. I’d wager many Oklahomans resonate.

I use my time and energy to contribute to a more just, sustainable and hospitable Oklahoma. I simply want Oklahoma’s elected leaders to do the same, to act as if all of their constituents matter, and to seek a better Oklahoma.

Oh, and treat me as if they represent me, too, one of their constituents who may disagree with them but who is not their enemy.

Gary Peluso-Verdend is president emeritus at Phillips Theological Seminary and executive director of the Center for Religion in Public Life.

