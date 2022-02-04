Column: Stop excluding virtual public school charter students from state-sanctioned extracurricular activities

Yet the only “virtual” students statutorily excluded from OSSAA activities are those enrolled in a virtual public charter school.

This is wrong on every level. All we can imagine is that the exclusion was likely a byproduct of a hurried legislative process. No one seems to recall why. In other words, an accidental oversight. Accidental oversights are easily fixable.

Fairness, equity and opportunity require that the law be changed and that administrative agencies accommodate all public school students. To do otherwise seems indefensible. Our small number of statewide students cannot possibly be a burden on local districts.

The 2022 Legislature will be considering a bill to strike the statutory prohibition and allow our students to be eligible for OSSAA activities in the public school district in which they reside.

We call this “Student Opportunity and Local District Control.”

The participation rules for our students should be the same as for those in the district schools. If the local district requires band instrument deposits, our families should pay them. If a local district baseball team requires players to be at practice on certain days, our students must do that.