Column: Stop excluding virtual public school charter students from state-sanctioned extracurricular activities

Imagine you are an Oklahoma taxpayer who just enrolled your child in your local district public school. Imagine the next day you get a voicemail from the school.
The message states, “Oh, by the way, the Legislature prohibits your child from participating in any extracurricular activity operated by the Oklahoma State School Activities Association (OSSAA).” That means no school music, golf or volleyball. No debate or cheer.
Imagine you called back to ask why, and you were told “that’s the law.”
Welcome to the world of virtual public charter school families.
While private school students are allowed to participate in these extracurricular activities, public virtual charter school students are not.
Ironically, these online public students are also prohibited from eligibility for OSSAA sanctioned eSports — organized online video games. Think about that.
Let’s define some terms. A virtual public charter school is authorized by the state of Oklahoma, receives state education dollars, and must comply with state education standards and policies.
All courses are taught online. These schools are governed by an independent state school board, and the eligible students are any school age Oklahoma resident.
In short, these schools are public schools.
Here are some facts.
All virtual public charter schools must comply with all standards established by the state of Oklahoma. Virtual public charter schools are required to use systems that measure and report academic progress and attendance. And they are required to participate in state academic testing.
OSSAA policy allows eligibility for district public schools, brick-and-mortar charter schools, and private schools. But our state law prohibits OSSAA from serving virtual public school students.
Virtual public charter schools receive state funding per the state funding formula; however, these schools do not receive the additional education funds provided by the local property tax revenue.
Several years ago, virtual (online) public charter school students were out of sight and out of mind. In 2020-21, all Oklahoma public school students have been virtual students for a lot longer than we all like. As a result, Oklahomans have a new appreciation for the needs of students who are in the virtual education world.
We all better appreciate the value of being afforded the outlets and opportunities of the extracurricular activities of athletics, music and speech/drama.
Yet the only “virtual” students statutorily excluded from OSSAA activities are those enrolled in a virtual public charter school.
This is wrong on every level. All we can imagine is that the exclusion was likely a byproduct of a hurried legislative process. No one seems to recall why. In other words, an accidental oversight. Accidental oversights are easily fixable.
Fairness, equity and opportunity require that the law be changed and that administrative agencies accommodate all public school students. To do otherwise seems indefensible. Our small number of statewide students cannot possibly be a burden on local districts.
The 2022 Legislature will be considering a bill to strike the statutory prohibition and allow our students to be eligible for OSSAA activities in the public school district in which they reside.
We call this “Student Opportunity and Local District Control.”
The participation rules for our students should be the same as for those in the district schools. If the local district requires band instrument deposits, our families should pay them. If a local district baseball team requires players to be at practice on certain days, our students must do that.
If local districts have certain academic and attendance standards to be met, our students should meet them.
Student opportunity and local district control. Fairness.
Michael Lapolla is a Tulsa resident and board member of the Oklahoma Connections Academy, an Oklahoma public virtual charter school.
