Column: Stitt's executive order addressing 'crisis pregnancies' falls short of long-term pro-family policies

Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned the long-established right to an abortion with its ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, how will the anti-abortion movement in Oklahoma respond?

Will its energies be focused on advocating for a national ban on abortion while pursuing strict punishments against providers and patients attempting to defy current state restrictions on abortion? Or will it take seriously the question of how to provide support to women who will now be giving birth to children they may not have initially expected or been ready for?

And if so, will its response be up to the challenge?

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed an executive order touting Oklahoma as the “most pro-life state in the country” and creating a task force on crisis pregnancies.

“Being pro-life entails more than being pro-birth; it also entails renewing our efforts to support mothers throughout pregnancies, especially crisis pregnancies,” he wrote in the executive order.

The order charges the task force with developing policies around pregnancy and adoption but is mostly silent about post-partum parenthood. The order promises nothing that would recognize and address the challenges faced by a 20-year woman who broke up with an abusive boyfriend and who is working part-time in a low-wage job, struggling to pay rent and find child care for her infant.

Challenges like these are already pervasive in Oklahoma, and will only become more so following the Dobbs decision, which will especially affect women and girls without the resources and support networks to travel to states where abortion remains legal.

One in five children in Oklahoma live below the poverty line and one in four have parents who lack secure employment. Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of Adverse Childhood Experiences, which include poverty, domestic violence, mental health problems, and parent incarceration. Nearly 30% of mothers report sub-optimal mental health.

It’s no wonder that a national report issued last year by the early childhood advocacy group Zero to Three identified Oklahoma as one of the worst states in the county for young children to thrive,

For too long, Oklahoma’s elected officials have rejected policy choices that could bolster family economic security and give children the best opportunity to grow up in stable, healthy, and thriving homes and communities. Let’s consider the economic choices facing a young mother.

Oklahoma offers no paid family leave that would help her spend time at home during her child’s first formative months. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services still operates a tiny cash assistance program, but it serves fewer than one in 10 families living in poverty. That program has a maximum monthly benefit of less than $300, which means that new, low-income mothers have no practical option but to work.

The state’s minimum wage has been frozen at $7.25 per hour since 2009, which helps keep all lower-wage employment below the level at which employees can support themselves and their families. Oklahoma’s state earned income tax credit provides an income supplement to working parents, but it’s pegged at just 5% of the federal credit, less than one-third of the state credit available to Kansans or New Mexicans.

There are a slew of policies the Oklahoma Legislature could adopt to better support economically vulnerable families. Those include paid family leave and paid sick leave, a higher minimum wage, more generous cash assistance, and expanded tax credits benefitting families, along with greater investments in subsidized housing, child care, transportation, education, and job training.

Such efforts would, frankly, require a shift away from the emphasis on smaller government and reduced spending on social programs that most Oklahoma elected officials have championed over recent decades.

But if Oklahoma is going to pay more than lip service to being truly "pro-life," Stitt and legislators will need to seriously and quickly act to develop policies that address the economic hardships facing young families, and that could offer an unexpectedly pregnant woman more hope of a stable life ahead for her and her child.

David Blatt, who holds a PhD in government from Cornell University, teaches public policy in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Oklahoma – Tulsa.