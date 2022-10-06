Column: Stitt's business savvy brought economic resurgence to Oklahoma

Government commonly gets a bad rap for swampy bureaucracies, burdening budgets and enormous spending. Many voters have found the solution to this problem: electing leaders that will run the government like a business.

The world’s most successful companies retain leaders with vision, tenacity and ensure a customer-centric approach. While a business is accountable to its customers, a government is accountable to its citizens.

With more than two decades in business, Gov. Kevin Stitt has brought these qualities to government, delivering accountability to Oklahomans.

Balancing Oklahoma’s budget, enacting smart policies and ensuring prosperity for all Oklahomans, Stitt has positioned Oklahoma to make historic progress.

Speaking from experience, I know prosperity doesn’t come without ebbs and flows. At the peak of the pandemic, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate skyrocketed 12% due to federal restrictions that swept the nation. Businesses small and large struggled to keep their doors open — many were not able to.

As most of the country stewed in low labor participation and unprecedented regulations, I was right beside Stitt as he took action and cut red tape. In the face of great opposition, he deemed as many businesses essential as possible and was the first to get our economy fully running again. He implemented smart policies that let Oklahoma’s businesses thrive, while encouraging people to get back on the job.

The policies Stitt enacted before, during and after the pandemic sent a signal to people across the nation that Oklahoma was open for business. In fact, low taxes and regulations acted as a magnet for individuals and businesses alike to move to Oklahoma.

In April, Stitt highlighted Oklahoma’s need for more taxpayers, not taxes. Now, due to the governor’s handling of the pandemic, Oklahoma outpaces the nation in migration. Even as people flock here, we have maintained the lowest unemployment rate in our history at 3.1%.

Stitt’s economic policies even extend and intertwine into areas you might not expect.

The governor’s efforts in criminal justice reform have done more than just give nonviolent offenders a second chance and see success on the other side, they’ve also helped grow our workforce.

His reforms have resulted in the addition of job fairs to our prisons to assist incarcerated individuals in finding a long-lasting, fulfilling profession as they transition. The first series of job fairs took place for the largest commutation in November 2019 of individuals with nonviolent records.

Today, this population’s recidivism rate has held around 4% while the national average is roughly 40%, according to the American Conservative Union.

Stitt’s licensing reform, passed at the beginning of his term, has been instrumental in allowing Oklahomans with a criminal record to take their second chance. By allowing the licensing board to broaden their scope while issuing an occupational license, formerly incarcerated individuals are empowered to succeed.

In the governor’s first term, Oklahomans watched as our incarceration rate dropped from No. 1 in the nation to the third-highest, while our labor participation rate is the highest ever in our state’s history.

Stitt believes that Oklahoma is the best place to start a business in the U.S.

As evidenced by Oklahoma’s third in the nation ranking for lowest cost to start a business, our state doesn’t pick winners and losers. By encouraging a healthier, expanding workforce, incentivizing economic activity, diversifying our economy and cutting red tape, Oklahoma has never been in a better position to prosper.

Sean Kouplen is the chairman and chief executive officer of Regent Bank and served as Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development from November 2018 to March 2021.