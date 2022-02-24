Column: STEM project at RSU poised to bolster region's workforce readiness

In the coming weeks and months, Oklahoma has the opportunity to make historic and transformational investments through its allocation of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma’s share of APRA funds is approximately $1.8 billion, and we are looking to our lawmakers for leadership and discernment as they award funding for projects that move our state forward.

Rogers State University has submitted such a project for funding—The Center for Science and Technology at its main campus in Claremore.

More than a building, the center holds the key to unlocking further economic growth in northeast Oklahoma by providing a homegrown workforce that can meet the needs of current and future employers. Economic developers will tell you that Oklahoma has one of the most favorable business climates in the nation, but that it lacks the highly educated workforce needed to staff the jobs of the future.