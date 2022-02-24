Column: STEM project at RSU poised to bolster region's workforce readiness

In the coming weeks and months, Oklahoma has the opportunity to make historic and transformational investments through its allocation of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma’s share of APRA funds is approximately $1.8 billion, and we are looking to our lawmakers for leadership and discernment as they award funding for projects that move our state forward.
Rogers State University has submitted such a project for funding—The Center for Science and Technology at its main campus in Claremore.
More than a building, the center holds the key to unlocking further economic growth in northeast Oklahoma by providing a homegrown workforce that can meet the needs of current and future employers. Economic developers will tell you that Oklahoma has one of the most favorable business climates in the nation, but that it lacks the highly educated workforce needed to staff the jobs of the future.
Our degree programs in nursing, health sciences and medical, molecular biology have produced truly remarkable outcomes at the regional level. As we look to the future, we wish to build upon our outstanding reputation by growing our existing offerings and developing new science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
With the successful funding of the center, RSU will expand its program offerings to include engineering, specifically chemical engineering. Oklahoma cannot meet the present demand for engineers and demand will only grow as this region becomes a national hub for the electric vehicle industry.
Additionally, the center will allow for expansion of RSU’s nursing program allowing more students to be accepted into arguably the best program in Oklahoma. As we have all experienced during the past two years, increasing the number of bachelor’s degree educated nurses is essential when it comes to improving health outcomes.
Altogether, the center will provide courses of study and training for 27 Oklahoma’s 100 most critical occupations as defined by the Department of Commerce.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and other legislative leaders have specifically challenged higher education to focus on producing more engineers and nurses. RSU stands ready to meet that challenge if the $24.2 million request is funded—a request that is less than 2% of Oklahoma’s $1.8 billion ARPA funds.
Currently, legislative workgroups are reviewing proposals as an initial part of the awarding process. Ultimately, a committee of legislative leaders and members of the governor’s staff will make recommendations for final funding approval to Stitt. The process is highly competitive.
The mission of RSU is to strengthen Oklahoma’s economic vitality and overall quality of life. We do this by educating the workforce in alignment with our industry partners and regional stakeholders.
Already, we have received significant support on this proposal from the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority, Claremore Chamber of Commerce, MidAmerica Industrial Park, and Tulsa Ports. We are grateful for their confidence in RSU.
It is now time to call on support from the community. It is important that community leadership, our alumni, and friends, express to legislators and the governor, their support for this project.
Your voice has an influence on our lawmaker’s leadership and discernment as they award funding for projects that move our state forward.
Larry Rice is president of Rogers State University.