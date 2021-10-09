Column: STEM centers to transform student and workforce futures

Our public school teachers and team members, despite limited state support for public education, work incredibly hard to provide our students with the education they need and deserve.

To truly engage our students and prepare them to maximize their life opportunities takes more than local school teams giving their all. It also requires support from our community, including corporate partners who know what employers need and who can provide resources.

The extensive needs of our students, along with inadequate funding for schools, means there is often no discretionary funding to invest in innovative resources like STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) centers.

Those provide our students and teachers with fun and engaging learning experiences as well as early opportunities that introduce our students to the exciting world of STEM and prepare them for higher education opportunities and the chance to move into successful careers in the future.

The U.S. Department of Commerce reports jobs in STEM industries growing at six times the rate of others, yet 2.4 million technical positions went unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates as recently as 2018.