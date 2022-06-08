Column: Stay calm, follow data when charting Tulsa's economic future

As our country reels from inflation, the Ukrainian war and a pandemic, the economic roadmap for a mid-sized city like Tulsa may feel fuzzier than ever.

Where should a city focus its efforts when the entire country’s economy seems headed toward uncertain waters? Should we panic? Do nothing? Do everything?

The answer is none of the above.

Any savvy emergency management professional would say to approach this precarious situation with two simple rules: Stay calm, and follow the data.

For Tulsa to become the competitive innovation economy it aspires to be, we need to take a targeted and data-driven approach to economic development. In short: We need to focus on areas where Tulsa can win.

In 2020, Tulsa Innovation Labs built the “Tulsa’s Tech Niche Strategy,” a tech-led economic development strategy. This rigorous study compared Tulsa demographics, geography and legacy industries against competitive cities and broader trends to identify specific segments of the tech economy where the city can nationally compete.

Here are three reasons why we should stay calm and follow the data in steering Tulsa through its next economic chapter.

Focus on specific sectors to allow Tulsa to maximize resources.

Midsized cities like Tulsa only have so many resources to develop their economies. To maximize them, Tulsa needs to activate its “innovation flywheel.” That means coordinating efforts and partners to move an industry forward, rather than one singular investment or investments in disparate sectors.

Developing tech sectors often need the simultaneous support of research institutions, job training programs, industry buy-in and access to venture capital for these employment opportunities to manifest.

Invest in sectors where Tulsa can lead and forgo where we can’t increases our chances to win.

We identified Tulsa’s top five tech sectors based on future potential growth, pre-existing assets, stakeholder input and ability to produce inclusive, high-paying jobs. These are industries that Tulsa has a competitive advantage compared to elsewhere in the country, leveraging the unique qualities of the region.

● Virtual health: Tulsa is positioned as the urban gateway to transform rural health care by forging strong provider and payer relationships.

● Energy tech: Tulsa has a strong history in the energy industry, leading to the corporate presence of multiple Fortune 1,000 companies and established university research. Tulsa must leverage these assets to support startups, fast-track corporate innovation and create a hub for emerging energy technologies.

● Advanced aerial mobility (AAM): Tulsa has a long-standing history of excellence in aviation and an abundance of research and development and testing assets suited for AAM innovation. Tulsa can capitalize on this combination of expertise, unique geography, innovative research and end-users to drive company formation and growth.

● Cyber/analytics: The Tulsa region has a concentration of critical infrastructure providers in energy, aerospace and health care with skyrocketing demand for cyber services and advanced analytics. It remains one of the best-placed cities in America for long-haul fiber and has the University of Tulsa, a top-25 university for cyber studies and research.

Have a Tulsa "brand."

By organizing around these sectors, Tulsa can establish a unique, compelling economic identity. Building this is key, especially as people move away from the coasts and large cities.

For example, cybersecurity companies may initially look to relocate to Washington, D.C., New York City or San Francisco. By establishing Tulsa as a strong player in cybersecurity, we become a viable option, attracting entrepreneurs who can help train and hire Tulsans, and become customers of other Tulsa-based businesses.

Through a data-driven approach, Tulsa has everything it needs to grow into a new model for inclusive economic growth, even during uncertain times.

Tulsa’s success will be determined by our city’s ability to have the discipline and enthusiasm to execute our strategy.

Building an inclusive, resilient tech hub that can weather any economic storm takes all of us working together, in our own unique ways, to build sectors ripe for growth in Tulsa. If we do so, I know Tulsa’s best days are ahead of us.

Nicholas Lalla is co-founder and managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs.

