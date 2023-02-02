Last fall, I asked school board members across the state about their biggest concerns and the biggest challenges facing their districts. Whether I was in Idabel, Oklahoma City or Guymon, the answers were nearly identical: finding and keeping great teachers and having enough resources to meet the needs of all students.

At the beginning of a new legislative session, I’m hopeful lawmakers will focus their attention on these pressing needs and that Oklahomans will use their voices to keep these issues at the forefront. Advocacy — like education — is a team effort.

Oklahoma’s teacher shortage isn’t improving. Teachers are retiring or leaving the profession at a higher rate than colleges are producing teacher candidates. Oklahoma has issued more than 4,000 emergency teaching credentials this school year, and districts have increased their reliance on adjunct teachers.

While far from a perfect solution, I’m thankful for the thousands of Oklahomans who have answered emergency calls to help Oklahoma’s children. Without them, the crisis would be even worse.

The teacher recruitment and retention challenges are inextricably linked to the other issue top-of-mind for school board members: inadequate resources.

It’s easy to look at big budget numbers and declare schools have what they need. I’ve found that Oklahomans are often surprised to learn that Oklahoma invests less in education per student than any state in our region — and it’s not even close.

Oklahoma would need to invest $1.3 billion more annually just to reach the average of what our surrounding states invest in public education, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

I don’t think every child in Kansas is worth $2,565 more a year than every child in Oklahoma, or that children in Texas and Arkansas are worth $1,000 more. We must change that reality.

Reaching the average investment of our surrounding states would mean $1,800 more per student.

Ask a school board member what they could do with an additional $1,800 per student and here are some of the answers you’ll get: more counselors; more classroom assistants; more school nurses; higher pay to help recruit and retain teachers and lower class sizes; raises for critical employees including bus drivers and cafeteria workers; more training and support for teachers; more curriculum resources; more tutoring support for students; more summer programs; and more before- and after-school programs.

Each of these investments would support and benefit more than 700,000 students in tangible and meaningful ways. It’s what states that invest more do.

It’s important to acknowledge Oklahoma’s increased investment over the past several years in education and teacher compensation. Thanks to legislators and the support of Oklahomans, we’ve made progress, but we can’t afford to be complacent.

School board members are a wonderfully diverse group united by a single purpose. They come from all walks of life and hold views across the political spectrum.

Many are moms and dads with children still in school. Others are empty nesters who finally find themselves with enough time on their hands to serve. Still others are grandparents or parents whose kids aren’t quite old enough for school.

Board members have a unique view of the challenges facing public education, but it’s not enough for just school board members and educators to seek solutions and investment. Education relies on parents, families, educators, support employees, the community and policymakers at every level.

Advocating for effective policy and bold investment that supports students and their schools is a team sport that needs every Oklahoman off the bench and in the game.

Shawn Hime is executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.