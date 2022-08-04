Column: State leaders exploiting differences, targeting TPS for personal gain

The Tulsa Public Schools are under concerted attack. This attack is coming from the school voucher lobby and is supported by powerful politicians.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointed education secretary, Ryan Walters, are leading the charge, with the aim of destroying one of our city’s most precious institutions.

It began several years ago with individuals voicing their complaints, some with legitimate concerns. But after the COVID-19 lockdown, new grievances emerged, and dark money interests amplified any and all criticisms of public schools.

They helped elect a TPS school board member, who seems intent on repeating hackneyed and unsubstantiated claims about our schools. She uses incendiary language straight from the voucher lobby: “Public schools are failing our kids!”

TPS deals with poverty, trauma, neglect and mental health crises every day, but the voucher lobby never talks about investing in our schools. Their goal is the diversion of public funds for private profit.

Stitt and Walters see opportunity here and stoke the fires.

Walters showed up at a school board meeting in support of that member, whose backers booed a child who dared to speak up for inclusion. What business was this of an appointed secretary of education?

Both have called for audits while ignoring the massive fraud by Epic Charter Schools/Epic Youth Services perpetrated on Oklahoma taxpayers.

Both oversaw the wrongly allocated or poorly managed $31 million in federal COVID-19 education relief funds as determined by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Education. That has led to further federal investigation and will likely lead to the repayment of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now, in a crowning injustice, Stitt’s appointees on the state Board of Education have downgraded Tulsa’s accreditation based on the claims of a rogue teacher who allegedly proselytized to students during classes.

This teacher objected to a professional development discussion that suggested teachers might have implicit biases. This occurred not in the training materials presented but in a conversation during the training.

That talk is believed to have included that all people have implicit biases. But no one knows for certain because the audio recording has not been made available to the public or to state board members. Yet they voted for a punishment more severe than recommended without hearing the evidence.

The irony is lost on this teacher, and an entire school district providing critical services to over 35,000 children is paying for her ignorance. All this is happening while the governor and his education secretary fan the flames.

Last year’s House Bill 1775 can now be seen for what it is: a tool for homophobes, religious bigots and racists to empower a snitch culture to attack our public schools.

Anyone who has a problem with inclusion, with implicit bias training, with expression of LGBTQ+ identity in our schools — or for that matter anyone uncomfortable with how our society is changing — is now empowered to launch their attack.

Our society is changing. That makes some people uneasy. But schools are not the problem.

Young people learn about sex and identity and racism on their phones these days. Punishing schools for equipping teachers to deal with our students’ changing realities is like putting Galileo on trial all over again.

We can deny the Earth is round, but that will not change the fact that it is. We can willfully ignore our students’ changing realities, but that doesn’t change our constitutional obligation to provide a system of public education wherein all students may be educated.

This brings us to what’s at stake here. By now it goes beyond mere corruption and profiteering.

Disrupting education empowers a voucher movement that will take hundreds of millions of our public school dollars and put them in private hands. This would be on an even bigger scale than the Epic Charter School fiasco.

But even more, by exploiting fault lines in our society — like conflicts over race and personal identity in our schools — the governor and his voucher cronies threaten our core values.

After all, if we can’t come to terms with our differences and learn to live together in our most critical public spaces, how can our democracy survive?

Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s House District 77. He has more than 25 years of experience as an educator including working as a social studies teacher at Booker T. Washington High School, where he earned the honors of Teacher of the Year, Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Secondary Educator of the Year award and the University of Tulsa Teacher Inspiration Prize.