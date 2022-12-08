Column: Stalemate on immigration reform has become a 'you' problem

In a campfire scene in the recently released Native short film “Dead Bird Hearts,” a confused and troubled young Native man is counseled by a Wah-Zha-Zhe (Osage) elder.

In a serious monologue, the elder offers tales of Wah-Zha-Zhe adversity and advice about Wah-Zha-Zhe ways. The young man listens intently, but at the end sheepishly admits “But uncle, I’m not Wah-Zha-Zhe.”

The uncle replies, unsympathetically, “That sounds like a ‘you’ problem.”

Over the past few years, this country has been repeatedly reminded it has a “them” problem. Comprehensive immigration legislation has languished, while fear — always a potent political weapon, whether fact-based or otherwise — has been liberally employed in the debate about border security.

Ask yourself these questions: When was the last time you saw a non-immigrant roofing crew? Concrete crew? Lawn crew? Have you seen any non-immigrants on TV harvesting the vegetables you eat, or processing the beef, pork or chicken on your table?

Are “they” the problem?

Or are “they” the solution to a growing labor crisis in this country that is getting worse by the day?

Numerous national pundits, along with organizations like the nationwide Association of Builders and Contractors, point out that Republican fear-mongering about border security often silences moderate voices in the Republican party from speaking out in favor of immigration reform. Failure to reform our broken system — regardless of who is in power — is lowering the U.S. GDP and placing upward pressure on prices.

How?

If a company doesn’t have the workers, it can’t grow its construction business. It turns down work and cherry-picks contracts. If it turns down work due to labor shortages, and competitors are in the same boat, then roads, bridges, warehouses, stores and manufacturing facilities won’t get built.

If they do accept a contract, the scarcity of labor drives prices higher and higher. That goes for new homes, rents, and, quite likely, the price of your upcoming bath remodel.

The most compelling argument against “them” being the problem is more universal.

According to a 2017 bipartisan U.S. Senate report, the number of individuals under age 35 in the labor force remained almost unchanged between 1996 and 2016, the number of persons in the labor force ages 55 and above grew by 124%. How many of those over 55 do you believe install roofing? Finish concrete? Lay brick?

Many of us are familiar with this truism: Immigrants built this country. I agree, but the corollary is inescapable.

No more immigrants, no more country being built. This is the condition of our national economy before $1.2 trillion in new infrastructure spending kicks in.

If you are a proponent of air-tight borders and an opponent of “amnesty” for undocumented workers, what is your solution to the inflationary spiral caused by a critical shortage of manual labor?

As each year passes without real reform, the search for answers begins to sound more and more like a “you” problem.

Raymond Red Corn is the former assistant principal chief of the Osage Nation and former speaker of the Osage Nation Congress. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.