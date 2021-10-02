Column: Solutions exist to shore up problems with mail-in ballots

And then the balloting process becomes even more complicated. After marking the ballot, a person places it in the ballot envelope and then inserts the ballot envelope into the affidavit envelope. Before mailing, however, a voter must meticulously complete, sign and notarize this affidavit.

If casting a “physically incapacitated” absentee vote, the affidavit requires two voters registered in the person’s county to sign and address as witnesses. Also, if a voter is assisted in completing the ballot, the person providing the assistance cannot serve as one of the witnesses.

Only after completing the affidavit may a voter place the ballot in the mailing envelope, attach postage and mail in the vote. Although the steps are detailed in the instructions, a person has to be a discernable voter to unravel them.

The good news is Oklahoma, unlike many other mail-in states, does not require a voter to have a reason to request the absentee ballot. The bad news for our democracy is a voter must follow to the letter technicalities in applying, providing verification and submitting a ballot.

Any discrepancy is a reason for the county election board to reject the ballot.