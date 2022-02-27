Column: Small-town students would pay for high price tag of school choice

For students in our rural communities, there is no debate about school choice. Rural families overwhelmingly choose their local public schools and the educational opportunities they provide.

The plan offers no benefit to students and families in our rural communities, yet we will still pay the price — literally — if this bill becomes law.

Under the proposal, when families — even those already enrolling students in private schools — utilize the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, that money is transferred from the pool of taxpayer dollars used to fund all public schools at the state level.

Every public school in Oklahoma will lose significant funding if this bill passes, regardless of what private choices are offered in their district.

It’s no secret that many of our small towns have lower incomes and home values compared to the metro areas and suburbs. While schools in metro and suburban areas have higher financial support from local taxes, rural schools often rely to a greater extent on state funding.

The state dollars are a larger percentage of most rural schools’ budgets and are critical to helping small towns educate their kids.