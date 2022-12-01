Column: Small businesses making a big impact on Tulsa this holiday season

If you were to have invited all of Tulsa to Thanksgiving at your house, a conversation about work would likely reveal an interesting talking point — nearly half of the people around your table would be employed by a small business.

That’s because Tulsa ranks in the top 20 cities with the greatest number of small businesses with 47.5% of employees and 41.9% of payroll provided by small businesses. It's undeniable that entrepreneurship is a driving force in our local economy.

Many local retailers are seeing foot traffic comparable to pre-COVID levels. In fact, local shops saw higher year-to-year sales growth in 2021 than big-box stores like Target. With Global Entrepreneurship Week and Small Business Saturday on top of mind, we recognize the importance of our small businesses who gain much of their business from some of the busiest shopping days of the year.

What may be even more encouraging than the consumer impact our small businesses will have this year is the increased support and resources small businesses can find as they look to do business in Tulsa. When I talk to entrepreneurs in our community, the conversation often shifts to how they can do simple things like get permits, obtain additional funding and find more opportunities faster and easier.

More than any other time in recent history, Tulsans are helping Tulsans create, launch and grow new ventures, through training, funding and community. We are doing this through business incubators and accelerators like the Kitchen 66/Cocina 66, the Hispanic Entrepreneurship Academy, Techstars, ACT Tulsa and 36 North@CityHall to name a few.

Tulsans are bringing investment from the east and west coasts to the heartland to fund new ventures through Atento Capital and Lightship Capital, among others.

The City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa are also bringing new tools to the table, with PartnerTulsa's new online StartUp and Growing Business Guides, incentives supporting business growth and permit fee waivers for commercial development in key corridors. We are layering these tools with increased investment in housing, infrastructure and redevelopment to ensure that Tulsa's vital commercial corridors remain vibrant venues.

So as holiday gatherings continue this year, remember that small local businesses are what make our communities flourish. The City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa are working to ensure that no matter what ZIP code or country you’re from, there is opportunity for economic mobility in a new generation of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Michelle Barnett is the senior vice president of economic and workforce development for PartnerTulsa.