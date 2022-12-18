Column: Six years that could have ended my life

It was six long years. Six years that today seem like the life of someone else, not me.

My senior year in college I met a former classmate from high school, an incredibly talented musician. We planned a wedding in July after I graduated. But a week before the big event, I experienced the first of his ongoing instability that was fair warning for all that was to come.

Plans were in place and, forever the optimist, I knew I could fix this. Even so, I remember leaning against the altar and thinking, “What have I done?”

The honeymoon to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, was fraught with what I would come to describe as walking on glass to keep the peace. His moods were unpredictable.

I never knew who I would wake up to or who would greet me when I got home. He tried self-medication with alcohol and marijuana, which likely made his issues worse.

His family was dear to me, so kind and caring. I’ll never forget a heartfelt conversation with his grandmother (who we called Memaw). I asked her what was wrong, why was this happening?

“He has been like this most of his life, and we thought you would make things better,” she said.

That was clearly not the case.

I stayed. My upbringing taught me that you make it work.

Today, I look at my younger self, and it’s difficult to understand why I didn’t get out. My family would have supported me no matter what. I guess I didn’t want to fail. I didn’t want co-workers to know my struggle.

I started working longer shifts, volunteering to do more just to keep from going home.

Like all victims of domestic abuse, there are countless incidents.

One of the most terrifying was a frantic drive to my brother’s home in Tahlequah. Halfway there I thought I should warn him I was coming. I stopped at a phone booth, not realizing I was being followed.

My husband got my keys and tossed them into a pile of leaves. I don’t really remember what happened after that; there are black holes in my memories.

I do remember going to a counselor. After I described all the issues, including the time he chased me with a knife, she told me I should try to work things out. I desperately wanted her to affirm that I needed to get out.

A few years later, another counselor explained that I could not change his behavior and that I was at risk. On multiple occasions I left. Every time I attempted to leave, he threatened suicide and drew me back.

It took his close friend calling me and telling me to go. He said I would not survive. This dear man was waiting at our house when he got home to make sure I left safely.

My girlfriend Kaye offered her apartment as my shelter until I could get my own space. I was an empty shell by this time, but I never went back.

My story mirrors that of so many women and men who are in these destructive relationships. I’m not some outlier, and I know there are too many among us who will relate to what I’m sharing.

I am convinced you cannot fix what is broken in another human. I am speaking up now, some 15 years after his passing, because I want other victims to know they are not alone.

Thankfully, today there are wonderful safe spaces to seek help, refuge and ultimately get your life back. Domestic Violence Intervention Services and the Family Safety Center are on the front lines with every possible tool to help you move on.

My six years could have ended my life, and I am forever grateful to those who helped me.