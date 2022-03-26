Column: Show value placed in stakeholders by including them in budgets

When we were starting Tulsa Changemakers, a youth leadership development and action organization, and setting our first annual budget, we came across the expression “Your budget is your values” — and the message has stuck with us.

No matter what we say we care about in meetings, or what list of carefully selected terms and phrases appears on our website, ultimately, the things we spend money and staff capacity on are our values.

“Your budget is your values” has been particularly salient for us this year as we have added our third employee, nearly doubled the capacity of our after-school programming and taken on other exciting projects to elevate youth voice and leadership.

One such project is our work supporting local nonprofits in bringing youth perspective into organizational decisions.

Young people are often the targets of nonprofit programs, philanthropic investment and government programs, but rarely are young people engaged in developing programs, informing budgets and making decisions. Most work involving young people is done to them, not with them.

But this is changing.

Stakeholder engagement has become an increasingly popular value in the nonprofit sector. Nonprofits aimed at addressing a wide variety of challenges not only want feedback about their programs and offerings from those who are engaging with them, but they also want to build opportunities for co-creation.

Foundations, too, are showing more interest in including recipients of philanthropy in the philanthropic process itself. The insight that those more proximate to problems can better understand and address those problems is taking hold.

There are many youth-facing organizations in Tulsa that see the value of including youth in their processes. Indeed, youth have accurate and necessary things to say about programming, hiring, measurement, branding and plenty more.

Through our work supporting local nonprofits in expanding their capacity for youth voice, we are able to meet with visionary leaders who want to see youth influencing and informing the things that they do. These organizations value youth voice.

The problem is, it’s not always in the budget.

To effectively engage young people in organizational decisions, you need staff time allocated to it. You need to consider barriers to participation, including transportation.

If you’re asking students to meet after school, you need to think through providing snack or dinner. Building the infrastructure for youth voice in your organization isn’t easy and it isn’t free.

Youth voice requires pre-planning, staff capacity, and fundraising, which means that it needs to be in your strategic plan and budget for it to truly show up in your year of programming.

Organizations are missing the powerful opportunity to benefit from youth voice while also providing young people with a meaningful developmental experience.

If you want youth to help drive decisions in your youth-facing organization, it needs to be in your strategic plan, it needs to show up in the daily responsibilities of your staff, and it needs to be in your budget – because your budget is your values.

Jake Lerner and Andrew Spector founded Tulsa Changemakers in 2016.

