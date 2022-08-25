By every measure, River Parks is one of Tulsa’s big success stories. Formed in 1974, the trails, green space, amenities, art and public events offer something for everyone, adding to the quality of life for our citizens and attracting newcomers, tourism and economic development.

True to its mission to enhance community life through stewardship of parks and public spaces along the Arkansas River, a hallmark of River Parks is its ability to seize opportunities when they arise and meet the ever-growing demand for outdoor recreation.

In recent years, the addition of hundreds of acres to the much-loved Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness is a case in point. Without timely action by vocal citizens, Tulsa’s generous philanthropic community, and local government partners, preservation of a large part of this unique property would have been lost.

Opportunity drives River Parks’ vision to provide the region’s premier public spaces for a diversity of outdoor experiences. Those experiences — think the Great Raft Race in the 1970s — were key to drawing people to the blank canvas that was then Tulsa’s riverfront and differentiating it from other area parks.

In the 1980s, the door opened to transform a mountain of landfill garbage into a new outdoor entertainment venue and River West Festival Park was born. With its Zink Lake frontage and views of Tulsa’s downtown skyline, Festival Park has hosted decades of festivals, concerts, fireworks, runs and other special events.

Now the community’s stake in Festival Park has a new importance and urgency, as the end is in sight for a renovated Zink Dam that will raise the lake level. Soon there will be more water-related activities with the dam’s kayaking flume, the return of rowing and the restored east bank-west bank connection of the Williams Crossing bridge.

A new door of opportunity is wide open, and time is of the essence to rally vocal support from the individuals and organizations who love River Parks and from local and state elected officials.

The GCC Mid-Continent Concrete Company property at 23rd Street and the river is for sale, offering the possibility of adding over 30 acres of shoreline property to Festival Park.

This acquisition is crucial to the long-term viability of well-attended events like Oktoberfest and Folds of Honor FreedomFest, retaining existing events large and small, and adding new ones to showcase Tulsa, provide jobs and boost our local economy.

We must do our utmost to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to transform an industrial property in the heart of River Parks into a game-changing public park.

River Parks is a testament to “if you build it, they will come,” but to keep them coming requires vision, forward thinking.

And, it takes action.

Let’s write a new chapter in River Parks’ success, elevating Festival Park to a signature feature in northeastern Oklahoma — a worthy addition to the investments in Tulsa that will continue to pay dividends for generations to come.

I urge you to spread the word among River Parks users, supporters and local and state elected officials, asking them to speak up and act now to secure and preserve this valuable land for public use.

Sharon King Davis is a board member of the River Parks Authority, business woman and lifelong Tulsan.