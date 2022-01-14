Column: Seeing Oklahoma teacher pipeline break leaves educator numb and speechless

When I moved to Oklahoma in 2009 and stepped into my Tulsa classroom, I was intimately familiar with the concerns that percolated throughout our halls. They were the same stories my father brought home while I was growing up.

My school in Oklahoma was short on copy paper, and so I used my own paycheck to buy reams of paper at Office Depot on the weekends after spending most of my Sundays planning for the week ahead. My second year teaching, I became team lead and wondered if the small stipend I received was worth the effort for the additional time.

I am deeply fortunate and incredibly grateful to have found new work in education as a teacher coach at a small organization that pays me equitable wages for my talents. I can safely plan to start a family and don’t have to worry about providing for my children. I am also fortunate to have found a supportive leader who champions my work and has created a sustainable work environment for her team.

Unfortunately, today most teachers in Oklahoma will not be able to find their way to a classroom role that pays a livable wage or offers a sustainable work environment.