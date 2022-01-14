Column: Seeing Oklahoma teacher pipeline break leaves educator numb and speechless

I grew up in a family of teachers: My mother, father, aunt and uncle spent their careers as educators in public schools, and their children followed suit. After graduating from college I joined Teach For America and moved to Oklahoma to become a classroom teacher, while my cousins took more traditional routes to the classroom in New York and Maine.
Today, none of my family’s second-generation educators are still in public school classrooms.
Recently, news headlines announced that Oklahoma colleges are suspending education programs for lack of enrollment. I was left numb and speechless.
While Oklahoma is my chosen home, I come from a proud family of teachers who wear their values on their sleeve. My father, a retired second grade teacher of 25 years, was a vociferous union representative. Fueled by his love of teaching, his vision for a more prosperous country and convictions about what all workers deserve, he used his position to speak up for his profession.
My father demanded what all professionals need and want — better working conditions, fair pay and respect for the difficult and important work of educating children. Often his conversations as a union representative centered around sufficient planning time and the need for adequate compensation while taking on extra duties at school.
When I moved to Oklahoma in 2009 and stepped into my Tulsa classroom, I was intimately familiar with the concerns that percolated throughout our halls. They were the same stories my father brought home while I was growing up.
My school in Oklahoma was short on copy paper, and so I used my own paycheck to buy reams of paper at Office Depot on the weekends after spending most of my Sundays planning for the week ahead. My second year teaching, I became team lead and wondered if the small stipend I received was worth the effort for the additional time.
I am deeply fortunate and incredibly grateful to have found new work in education as a teacher coach at a small organization that pays me equitable wages for my talents. I can safely plan to start a family and don’t have to worry about providing for my children. I am also fortunate to have found a supportive leader who champions my work and has created a sustainable work environment for her team.
Unfortunately, today most teachers in Oklahoma will not be able to find their way to a classroom role that pays a livable wage or offers a sustainable work environment.
This week as schools across the state are forced to shut down due to teacher shortages or go virtual because of the pandemic, I struggle to imagine what the future holds for our profession. Many teachers will simply leave the classroom or education altogether.
Many more will never enter the profession at all.
While for a moment those announcements about the closing of education degree programs left me dumbfounded, I also know those of us from families of teachers are not weak-willed or weak-hearted.
Those of us dedicated to education in Oklahoma will continue to find solutions and continue to advocate for fair compensation, safe schools and excellent education. I am excited to continue to do this work alongside my fellow educators.
Rebecca Fine is the manager of teacher development and partnerships for the Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma.
