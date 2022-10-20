Column: School safety can only be solved by community and that includes students

With each successive act of school violence, communities enter a cycle of grief, fear and demands for action. It is no different for Tulsa.

The Sept. 30 murder of McLain student Terron Yarbrough and the wounding of three people outside the football stadium at McLain High School after its homecoming game is the latest act of gun violence placing us into the cycle.

When it comes to the safety of our children, educator and author Tory L. Hayden has it right when she points out, “Safety is the most basic task of all. Without sense of safety, no growth can take place. Without safety, all energy goes to defense.”

Early in the 1970s as a Tulsa Police officer, I came to understand the value of creating a sense of safety for school children from George W. Curl, the principal of Monroe Junior High School. Working an off-duty security assignment at Monroe for Curl became a master’s class in how to engage all the schools’ stakeholders — students, parents, faculty, and neighbors — in the life and safety of the Monroe school community.

Curl understood then as Superintendent Deborah Gist does now, the safety of our school children is not just a Tulsa Public Schools issue. It is a community issue.

Engaging community stakeholders in ongoing collaborative problem-solving efforts to create and maintain safe and secure school environments is essential in creating the sense and the reality of a safe school community.

Since the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999, in Littleton, Colorado, when two teens went on a shooting spree, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others, many public schools have undertaken various violence prevention strategies. Most of these efforts focus on technology and armed police school presence.

The result is a tendency towards the prisonization of public schools. This move is characterized by the increasing use of law enforcement language, metaphors and technologies by school administrators.

Over-reliance on the crime model moves schools from sites of education to sites of social control and punishment. School safety and security is about achieving the proper balance among the various strategic options.

The efficacy of these strategies is still unclear. What is clear to most school safety and security professionals is that student engagement in their own safety and security is vital. However, student engagement remains the most underutilized strategy.

Children are excellent problem solvers. It has been my experience around the issue of school safety that middle school and high school students are insightful and creative.

To engage this resource, every middle school and high school site should develop Student Problem Solving teams at each grade level. In support of this effort school staff need to design the student team selection process, provide the collaborative problem-solving training, and support the actions of these teams.

This is one piece of the layered security approach to creating a safe and secure learning environment. To envision all the layers, you need to start with one student sitting in his or her classroom and proceed outward from there.

Each layer is important, the classroom, the hallway, the wing of the school, the building, the grounds, the neighborhood along with the entire city.

It takes a village to raise a child and it takes a village to keep a child safe.

Drew Diamond is a former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.