Column: Scandalous silence about China

We don’t want to upset the people in charge of the fastest growing consumer market in the world, after all, when our global corporations, our politicians investing in China-related stocks and many others like Nike and the NBA have so much money to make there.

Athletes competing in the winter games who routinely use their public platforms to criticize wrongs in open countries are warned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that their safety may be at risk if they criticize China’s policies.

The best our spineless political leaders could do to protest China’s notorious human and civil rights violations was cobble together a diplomatic boycott that will keep an official U.S. government delegation at home.

Meanwhile, this loud silence about China’s genuinely scandalous actions is beyond shameful.

It allows its autocrats to use the Olympics to polish its international status while the IOC and global leaders skirt a golden opportunity to use the Olympics to spotlight China’s abuses and demand change.

As I said, the curling scandal of 2015 is possibly the last scandal we are allowed to discuss.