Column: SB 1860 would give patients more pharmacy choices, helping rural Oklahoma

My wife and I, both pharmacists, have worked at an independent pharmacy in the small rural community of Inola since 1995.

In 1999, we purchased Inola Drug and have since owned five others. Of those, three are in rural communities that would not have a drugstore if we had not taken the risk to open them.

With nearly 30 years of experience serving rural Oklahoma communities through independent pharmacies, we are enthusiastic supporters of Oklahoma Senate Bill 1860, the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act. SB 1860 is critical legislation for Oklahomans who value free competition in health care and their choice in pharmacies.

The people in the communities we serve have been extremely happy to have a personalized, hometown pharmacy to meet their needs. Unfortunately, over the years, we have watched pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) force our customers to use large chain drugstores or mail order to get the lowest copay when utilizing their prescription insurance. For Inola, the nearest chain drugstore is 13 miles one way in any direction.

PBMs contract with health insurance companies to set patient copays, steer physicians to prescribe drugs that they receive rebates on from drug manufacturers and ultimately decide the payments to pharmacies for prescriptions that we dispense.

SB 1860 will finally give our insured customers the right to choose the pharmacy that they wish to use, instead of being directed to PBM-owned pharmacies.

This bill gives Oklahomans more pharmacy options along with keeping business in our state and local communities.

I am certain that mail-order pharmacy facilities owned by Optum, Express Scripts and CVS Caremark have not donated a penny to Inola Public Schools, churches, youth sports, community service organizations or the local chamber of commerce.

SB 1860 makes it possible for our customers to have the choice to fill prescriptions at Inola Drug without financial penalty instead of being forced to use an out-of-state mail order facility or drive to another town to use a big-box chain store.

A falsehood has been circulating that independent pharmacists, like myself and my wife, are opposed to filling 90-day refills. That isn’t true. We fill 90-day prescriptions in our pharmacy every day. I don’t know any independent pharmacy owners who do not.

There is no language in SB 1860 that addresses 90-day supply prescriptions.

Opponents of SB 1860 have stated it will be more difficult to use mail order services to purchase prescription drugs. This is also not true.

SB 1860 only removes the PBMs’ ability to steer customers to their own out-of-state mail order facilities by way of copay differences or through refusing to cover the cost of prescriptions locally.

In addition, my pharmacies offer free delivery to our customers so they don’t have to worry about how long it will take to receive their medication or if the medications were exposed to extreme temperatures for hours in a mailbox or on an unsecure porch.

Finally, it’s ironic that opponents of SB 1860 claim it will harm patients by making prescriptions more expensive and harder to obtain, because this bill actually gives customers more pharmacy choices.

More competition in the marketplace lowers prices, as I am sure the executives of health insurance providers and PBMs are well aware. They oppose this bill because they stand to lose a small share of the billions of dollars they rake in each year if Oklahomans have the freedom to choose the pharmacy best suiting their needs.

Ultimately, big health insurance companies and PBMs are afraid of free competition because they know they cannot match the personalized care that independent pharmacies provide for their communities.

We must not let them monopolize prescription drug business to the detriment of Oklahomans any longer.

Drew Turner grew up in Inola, earned his degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy and owns pharmacies in Inola, Pryor, Catoosa and Kansas.

