Animal shelters across America are running out of space as they struggle to find homes for all the pets in their care.

Data collected by national animal welfare organizations, including my employer, Best Friends Animal Society, shows that while the number of pets going into shelters hasn’t actually changed that much in recent months, the number of adoptions and foster homes just isn’t keeping up. Simply put, pets are entering shelters faster than they are leaving.

There are several factors contributing to this national crisis and it isn’t “pandemic puppies.”

Staffing shortages as well as inflation-related impacts and other economic pressures like rising home prices and rents, and the recently expired eviction moratorium are leaving folks reeling and creating a perfect storm for local shelters.

Tulsa-area families are feeling the pinch as record-high inflation affects all aspects of our lives, including our ability to care for our pets.

For example, according to the research firm Nielsen IQ, pet food was roughly 12% more expensive at the start of 2022 than it was in early 2020. Tulsa area animal shelters are feeling this impact.

Animal shelters in the Tulsa area are consistently staying full and are even over-capacity as the need for placement has increased. Their greatest needs are to find placement for medium and large dogs.

Area rescue groups have also been affected by high intakes and rising prices of care and the number of animals going to rescue from shelters has decreased greatly.

However, there are ways the Tulsa area community can make a meaningful difference for pets in need now.

Choosing to adopt a dog or cat from Tulsa area shelters and rescues, like at the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter and Sand Springs Animal Control, will help to make space and relieve pressure in those shelters. And trust me, every shelter and rescue needs you now.

If you are considering getting a new pet, now is the time to check your local shelter or rescue first. Dogs and cats of all ages, sizes and personalities are available.

Tulsa area shelters and rescues need more adoptions to continue to reduce critical overcrowding and to increase lifesaving. In most cases, adopted pets are also spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines, giving you one of the best financial values around.

Adoption isn’t the only way to help. You can temporarily open your home to a foster pet through your local shelter or rescue organization.

By fostering, you help to free up space in the shelter and are part of your foster pet’s lifesaving journey to a home. Fostering also showcases pets to a bigger audience, helping increase the likelihood of finding an adopter. After all, many folks can be reluctant to adopt if they are unsure how a pet behaves in a home.

It’s free to foster and, in most cases, medical care and supplies, such as food, litter boxes and crates, are provided by the shelter or rescue.

You reap the intrinsic rewards of saving a life and all the benefits that come with having a pet, but the financial responsibilities of pet ownership are greatly minimized.

And if one thing is still certain in what can feel like a time of constant uncertainty, pets are source of comfort and companionship and help connect us to our neighbors. How many of us know our neighbors based on knowing their dogs?

The responsibility of saving pets is a community issue that can only be solved by the involvement of everybody, including community members, government leaders, shelters, and other animal welfare groups. Through collaboration, we can provide better support for pet owners, efficiency in shelters, and more lifesaving outcomes for pets.

When a community supports its shelter’s critical needs, we see dramatic results.

Learn more about your local shelters’ needs and how to support their lifesaving efforts by utilizing Best Friends’ pet lifesaving dashboard.

Lee Ann Shenefiel is the Best Friends Animal Society regional director for the south central area, which covers Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.