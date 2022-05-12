Column: Safe homes provided by intermediate care facilities for people with disabilities

As the chief director of resident services at the Gatesway Foundation, I am responsible for all community residential services that are located throughout the metro Tulsa community and the numerous intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, known as ICF/IID, located on Gatesway’s campus.

These homes on our campus are intended to be exactly what their name says — intermediate supports for individuals as they make their way toward independence and community living.

With the significant emphasis from the state on clearing the waitlist for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, I encourage decision makers to support both community residential services and the ICF/IID supports.

By working together, both programs can help reduce the waitlist and achieve the best supports possible to match the needs of each individual.

Because of an ICF/IID’s classification as an institutional facility, people seem to have a picture of white cubical living quarters.

In reality, these programs provide a place for our friends to live comfortably for a period of time while receiving the care they need and waiting to move to a more permanent situation.

On a recent visit to one of our intermediate care facility cottages, one of our friends named Amber opened her room to me. She led me around her beautifully furnished living space, explaining everything from her silver dresser and collection of boy-band photos to the ring light she uses to produce TikTok videos.

Amber then led me to the living room, where one of the residents' favorite movies was playing on TV. While sitting on the couch, I looked outside and found another resident, Ilse, seated on a bench swing enjoying the weather.

Both Amber and Ilse enjoy a safe, supportive environment where, every day, they learn skills that prepare them for community-based living. When their time comes to be taken off the waitlist to receive services — and we all pray it comes soon — they will enter their new homes confident and prepared.

Trisha, one of our friends at Gatesway, entered an ICF/IID after her mother had a heart attack unexpectedly. Trisha’s mom wanted her at Gatesway so she could receive the care and support she previously had. However, Trisha has received far more since arriving at Gatesway.

In a recent interview, Trisha explained that while living in the ICF/IID, staff helped her learn to manage the money she makes at her job and keep her living space nice and neat.

She has since transitioned to a group home in the community and is enjoying even more independence, thanks to the tools she learned while on campus. In the next few months, Trisha plans to finish her GED, get her driver’s license and move to an apartment on her own.

In the future, Trisha plans to go to college, study social work and return to work at Gatesway.

Not everyone requiring developmental disability state services needs to be placed in an ICF/IID, and not everyone in an ICF/IID would qualify for state services. But a willingness to utilize these as an intermediate support system and a bridge to community living could absolutely change lives for families who are desperate for some kind of help.

It is my hope that we do not miss out on the opportunities intermediate care living presents to hasten the day we’re all moving toward — the day that all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can be served within their community.

Joanna Jones is the chief director of resident services at the Gatesway Foundation, which provides residential and vocational services to adults with intellectual and development disabilities in the Tulsa region.

