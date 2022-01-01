Column: Rights Americans have gain could easily be lost

That battle has unspooled in public school classrooms, waged by people who misguidedly want to preserve a very specific version of our national story, one that prioritizes white and privileged voices over those who have been marginalized for too long. But to do that is to defy the reality of history.

It’s impossible to tell the full American story without including the voices of its native people, the enslaved and formerly enslaved, upon whose backs the country was painfully brought to life.

That battle has also moved into our courtrooms, before a U.S. Supreme Court that seems perfectly ready to strip bodily autonomy from half our population. And in the doing of it, turn back the clock a half-century to a horrifying era where people who can get pregnant went to deadly lengths to assert control over their own futures.

As those brass plaques along the bridge make clear, we were once a nation that celebrated science. One particularly makes note of Thomas Edison helping to bring the nation out of darkness in 1879, by building his first light bulb. Nearly a century-and-a-half on, the president of the United States pleaded with the American people to follow basic science and get vaccinated against a virus that has so far killed more than 800,000 of their fellow citizens.