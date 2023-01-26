Column: Responding to a Black woman's pain

The recent firing of ICU nurses for posting a TikTok mocking patient behaviors brings to light a disturbing and ongoing issue in health care: the dismissal and disbelief of Black women's pain and symptoms. As a public health professional for 30 years and the husband of a Black woman who lost her life due to inadequate medical care, I can speak to the devastating consequences of this issue.

My wife, Ida Rena Ivey, the director of women's health at Morton Comprehensive Health Services, had no known preexisting conditions other than managed high blood pressure. She promoted routine health screenings and was adamant about getting an annual physical exam and mammogram and monitoring her blood pressure.

However, on Aug. 12, 2018, she experienced severe pain in her chest, lower back and left shoulder after taking a shower. Despite my son's immediate call to 911 and my wife's nine-hour stay in the emergency room, all tests came back normal and she was given a low-dose pain medication that only slightly eased her pain. The doctors and nurses made her feel like her pain wasn't real.

“They made me feel like I was seeking drugs for some reason other than pain,” she said at the time.

Over the next few days, Ida endured more tests while still complaining of severe back pain and numbness in her left arm and hand. She was prescribed methylprednisolone and hydrocodone at the end of the first urgent care clinic visit and Lyrica after a subsequent urgent care clinic visit.

All tests once again came back normal. Although the medication prescribed help to dull the pain, the relief was only temporary, as the return of Ida’s lower back pain was more severe.

By Aug. 18, 2018, Ida’s pain level was intolerable once again, therefore another emergency room visit was necessary. Again, a series of tests were performed. Initially all tests came back normal.

Later, we were told MRI results indicated arthritis on the spine of Ida’s neck and a slight pinched nerve on the left side that might be the culprit for some of her pain. I begged the ER doctor to admit my wife because something was severely wrong, but the doctor said they had no reason to do so.

After a 12-hour stay in the emergency room, Ida was sent home with two different medications. My wife was in severe pain but was sent home each time with a probable diagnosis and new prescriptions.

On Aug. 21, 2018, I came home to find Ida unresponsive. I immediately called 911, checked her pulse and began chest compressions until the paramedics and the Fire Department arrived.

After 45 minutes of the paramedics’ frantic efforts, I heard words that continue to haunt me: “I’m sorry, but after working on your wife, we were unable to revive her. The cause of death appears to be cardiac arrest.”

Ida was pronounced dead in our home at 11:17 a.m. Just like that, my wife was gone, and my 14-year daughter and my 16-year-old son had lost their mother.

My wife's story is not unique. U.S. tennis star Serena Williams had to fight for doctors to look for blood clots in her lungs after the birth of her daughter and ultimately suffered a pulmonary embolism as a result. The dismissal and disbelief of Black women's pain and symptoms is an issue with no socio-economic boundaries, and it is fueled by the biases of health care professionals. When they mock or sneer at patients, they are more likely to not prioritize calls for help when a Black woman is in pain.

Unfortunately, my children and I are only left to wonder how the outcome could’ve been different. As a Black husband and father who had to stand by helplessly as his wife's suffering went unheeded, I urge all health care professionals to prioritize their patients' pain and take it seriously, no matter their race or gender.

As we step into 2023, we must work to eliminate the systemic biases that continue to perpetuate this deadly problem in health care. Let my wife's legacy serve as a reminder of the importance of treating all patients with the respect and care they deserve.

Reggie Ivey is a 30-year public health professional, father to two incredible young adults, a Healthy Communities fellow, and loving husband and widower to Ida Rena Ivey.