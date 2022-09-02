Many Americans clearly are divided today, as witnessed in the 2021 Pew survey that shows the United States has the highest perceived divides of any country measured. Some claim this division is even here to stay.

I disagree.

There are now two generations above voting age who have seen very little bipartisan policymaking — or, frankly, bipartisan anything. The oldest in Generation Z are turning 25 this year, and Millennials are between the ages of 26 to 41. These generations are born into a world that is full of technology and connectivity, and that is lacking good models of something I believe can bridge our divides: placing more value on disagreement.

Using disagreement to bring people together may sound counterintuitive. But, as an educator, I’ve learned to look forward to — and in some cases even orchestrate — disagreement in my classes. I’ve seen that when students are permitted to respectfully disagree with one another, they push each other’s thinking, consider alternate viewpoints, and analyze the content more deeply.

So, I wondered, can disagreement make us better both inside and outside of the classroom? If so, can we learn to get better at it? With those questions, I turned to the research.

Unsurprisingly, most people choose to read, watch, listen to, and talk about topics that align with their views and beliefs. But it turns out that disagreeing more may lead to better outcomes.

Data and research demonstrate these outcomes. In my field of education, the constructive controversy teaching tool challenges learners’ thinking by presenting a problem, having students determine an initial judgment, and then setting up a cooperative environment where that judgment is challenged.

This technique is different from debate because it’s not competitive. The end goal is to motivate students to use the uncertainty prompted by this process to learn more.

This instructional tool has been found to be effective with young children all the way to adults, giving students better mastery of content, better ability to recall the material, and better ability to generalize their learning. They also can see beyond their own perspective to understand others’ views.

The question is, can we learn to disagree better?

Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman points out that humans’ thoughts are divided into a system that thinks fast and a system that thinks slow.

Fast thinking helps us with voluntary, quick tasks, and is in charge of our intuition. Slow thinking is most helpful in complex problem-solving, and is in charge of our strategic thinking.

We spend more time thinking fast — even when we should be thinking slow. When we disagree with someone, we are more likely disagreeing with their fast, intuitive thinking.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t learn to get better at disagreeing. It starts by understanding how we’re wired. And it’s also about being receptive to other viewpoints, which can be taught.

So, if we know there is value in having respectful disagreements, and we know we can get better at it, where does that leave us? The research suggests that we should:

Slow down. Our initial judgments are likely not made with the most strategic parts of our brain. If we slow down just a bit, we may be able to think more rationally about opposing viewpoints.

Get personal. Rational arguments alone probably won’t convince someone. But getting to know them personally may make them see you and your viewpoints differently. And having a shared goal or something in common helps turn disagreements into something productive.

Think cooperatively, not competitively. Getting someone to see your perspective is not a zero-sum game, and compromise is not a dirty word. If you can find a share goal, there is likely room to work with those you disagree with.

We actually can see the value of disagreement in practice. The nonprofit Convergence Center for Policy Resolution brings together stakeholders who disagree on a social challenge.

They select participants who are open-minded, build them into a community based in trust, and give that community tools and guidance on how to work past differences to create policy solutions. The stakeholders take on tough topics like gun control, misinformation and health care. People are deeply divided on these issues, yet Convergence helps them come together to make real change happen.

I’ve outlined the many benefits of surrounding ourselves with divergent opinions. If we learn to value disagreement as well as learn to disagree better, then we won’t be as divided. But I invite you to disagree.

Eva Chiang is managing director of leadership and programming at the George W. Bush Institute. A longer version of this essay appeared in the summer edition of The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute.

