Column: Remembering and honoring Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain

Memorial Day honors those who died in military service to our nation. Since statehood, almost half a million Oklahomans have served with America’s armed forces in war. Almost 10,000 were killed or missing in action. Many more have been severely wounded.

This is a day to respect their service and thank their families.

We should also thank another group of men and women. They are Oklahoma’s “citizen soldiers” who pause civilian careers to answer the nation’s calls.

Please allow me to reintroduce you to a special Oklahoma citizen-soldier.

The Tulsa Public Schools district operates nine traditional public high schools. Six are named honoring famous Americans. They include Thomas Edison, Nathan Hale, Will Rogers, Booker T. Washington, Daniel Webster — and Raymond McLain.

Most readers know the first five. Few know Raymond McLain. You should.

Oklahoma’s Lt. Gen. Raymond McLain is one of the most accomplished and courageous citizen soldiers America has ever known. His lifelong military and community service made sacrifices and contributions equaled by few in this nation’s history. He is Oklahoma’s finest example of a citizen-soldier.

Last week, McLain was reintroduced to new generations of Tulsans at the annual McLain High School awards assembly when officials of the prestigious Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame inducted him as its newest member.

His patriotism, courage and leadership were indispensable in winning World War II in Europe. Gen. George S. Patton said, “Here is a man to whom I can give the impossible task and know damn well it will be done.”

McLain was also one of the most decorated soldiers in history. The Distinguished Service Cross is the highest honor for valor the Army awards. In the history of the U.S. Army, only six men have received two Distinguished Service Crosses. Two of them were from Oklahoma. One was Raymond McLain.

Family needs required him to leave school after the sixth grade, yet he graduated from Hill’s Business College in Oklahoma City in 1909.

Before and between his wartime service, McLain became a state leader in banking and financial services. After his military retirement in 1952, he returned to Oklahoma City and his position as president of the American Mortgage Interest Co. and chairman of the board of the American First Title and Trust Co.

He enlisted as a private in the First Oklahoma Regiment in 1912 to begin a lifelong career in the Oklahoma National Guard. His duty included the Mexican Border, World War I and World War II. He was promoted to brigadier general in 1937, called to active duty in 1940, and led soldiers in Italy in 1943 from Sicily to Anzio and Salerno.

In 1944, he assumed major commands of the 30th Infantry Division and the XIX Corps for the remainder of the war.

A World War II Army Corps numbered up to 50,000 soldiers. Twenty-two U.S. Army corps were actively engaged in combat operations at some time during World War II. Thirty-four different U.S. Army general officers commanded these corps in battle.

Only one of those 34 came from the National Guard. That man was Oklahoma’s Raymond McLain.

McLain remained on active duty after World War II. He reorganized the 45th Division as an all-Oklahoma National Guard Division; served as the War Department chief of information; and citing his civilian business experience, Gen. Omar Bradley appointed him comptroller of the Army.

He retired from the military in 1952. McLain died at age 64 in 1954 and rests in Rose Hill Burial Park in Oklahoma City.

The McLain Medal was established in 1999 by the Association of the United States Army. It is awarded annually to a member of the U.S. National Guard who has contributed most to the advancement of a seamless and component-integrated Army. He was indeed a citizen-soldier.

A new McLain High School was named in his honor in 1959. The McLain High School family will now re-remember him. We all should. Forever.

Michael Lapolla is an Army veteran and an ambassador of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame. He lives in Tulsa.

