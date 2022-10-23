Column: Reliving the first three days of June

On Wednesday, June 1, four innocent lives were killed in an act of senseless violence and evil on the Saint Francis campus. I could fill several pages with tributes to the victims, and no words would ever be enough to capture what happened or honor who and what was lost on that day.

So, before I continue with the content of this column, do me a favor, please say a prayer for our ortho team and the families of Amanda Glenn, William Love, Dr. Stephanie Husen and Dr. Preston Phillips.

Day One

It was a day like any other until 4:52 p.m. Then everything changed. The transition from typical to tragedy happened in an instant. The day before and the day after mark a moment in time when our vernacular changed — the day before the shooting and the day after; much like how the world references pre- and post-COVID.

The first 24 hours were pure adrenaline and crisis response for our team. There’s no guide for how to respond this kind of horror. We’ve held active shooter response trainings for years, but it always felt like one of those things you’d just see on the news.

The thought of it happening down the hall or down the street felt like a distant and unlikely scenario. Until it happened.

Day Two

On June 2, I posted this to my personal Facebook page: “Often my thoughts and words are shared under the pen name ‘spokesperson’ or ‘hospital representative,’ and sometimes they are embedded in prepared remarks for my colleagues. However, for this message, it’s from Lauren — a proud 20-year member of the Saint Francis Health System family.

“I’ve often mentally trivialized sayings like ‘I’m at a loss for words’ or ‘Words are not adequate to describe what I’m feeling.’ I get it now. My job is words. My job is communicating the heart, soul, mission, culture and community that is Saint Francis. My job is to tell our story.

“Today, the story is a nightmare. Today, I am at a loss for words.

“We’ve used the term family to describe our precious pink community for many years — the pandemic certainly amplified this nomenclature internally and externally. Some may think of it as corporate culture speak or as something that sounds good in a sound bite.

“However, when I write or speak of the Saint Francis family — personally and professionally — the word choice isn’t casual. These people are family to me. What happened yesterday is personal.”

As I mentioned above, the words I’m sharing now are still personal, not as a spokesperson or voice of my organization. It’s part of my healing — so thank you for joining me in this ever-evolving process.

Day two was the day we came up for air. And like my post above, it was personal to all of us. The spectrum of emotions that our team experienced that day, that week run the entire spectrum of feelings I’m able to articulate.

Thursday was the day we did what we do best — we did the next right thing, took the next right step. There’s no playbook for responding to something like this, but this is the day we started to write it.

The time that lapses between shock and strengthening is when the list of learnings begins; it’s when you figure out what you need to do, change or learn to recover from whatever caused the pain.

Day Three

Late Friday afternoon several members of our team landed in my office for a few minutes to breathe, to cry, to be together. This also was the time I realized that June 3 was my 20th anniversary with Saint Francis.

It was in this moment I looked around and was overwhelmed by the shared sense of purpose and commitment of the people in the room. People who knew what they brought to the table and who knew what they had to do to get us through.

I realized the people sitting around my office would also have been the ones I would have been sitting around the table with offering a toast to the past two decades of being a part of Team Pink.

While the reason we were gathered together that night was anything but celebratory, the underlying connection was the same — commitment and purpose.

This summer was rough all around; many parts of it still feel surreal. Commitment and purpose felt like a common thread through all of it.

There was unthinkable loss and unbelievable grief. There was hurt, and there was hope.

Would I give anything to go back to “before”? Of course. Will I let sadness, anger, confusion and heartbreak be my memory of who and what was lost? No.

What I want to last is my understanding of the power of purpose, the value of connection and the hope that comes with heartbreak … and, that sometimes the strength of the people around you are what can keep you strong during hard times.