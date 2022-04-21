Column: Rebuilding a new model to meet DHS customers where they are

Addressing poverty is the greatest single opportunity for Oklahoma; however, because of the scale of the issue, a solution can feel completely out of reach.

Recently, I have begun to use an illustration that is effective in connecting to poverty and allows us to imagine a framework for building a solution. A classic board game, Chutes and Ladders, aligns boxes along a game board that represent each of our individual goals.

In some situations, a ladder will advance the player multiple levels. In our lives, these ladders can be represented by a new workforce certification, an educational degree, a marriage or a promotion at work. In other situations, a player can hit a chute, represented in life by a catastrophic health emergency, a death in the family, loss of a job or worldwide pandemic. These chutes can set a family back decades in their advancement toward their goals, and in many cases at no fault of the person themselves.

The social safety net, as it exists today, arguably resembles a one-size-fits-all approach that sits under the game board. It catches people from falling completely off the board, but sets them right back at the beginning.

A better approach would deploy smaller, more nimble, custom safety nets that meet people where they are with strategic interventions targeting each person’s specific needs instead of a full set of interventions addressing needs that don’t exist.

This custom safety net should allow for the system to work in a preventative way, meeting families before they reach crisis, keeping them on the board as close to the space from which they fell as possible.

This approach preserves the dignity of that person who had earned their respective space on the board through years of hard work. A more strategic approach is multi-generational in its impact, and more cost efficient for taxpayers.

As our systems evaluate specific program modernizations, the current opportunity is for us to rebuild a distribution model meeting customers where they are, instead of requiring a fall to a certain level of despair before reaching out to state government for help.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is pioneering a new distribution model that deploys hundreds of social workers, committed to serving the community within partner locations.

Now, instead of humbling yourself to walk into an OKDHS office, you can meet a social worker at a hospital, school, homeless shelter or mental health provider. We are meeting our customers where they are, and our community is embracing us as true partners in ways we have never seen.

Rethinking the resources we provide and the distribution model we deploy improves our reach to families to build resilient communities, poised to address poverty’s devastating impact on our future generations.

Justin B. Brown is the Oklahoma Secretary for Human Services and director of the state Department of Human Services.

