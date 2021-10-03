Column: Reasonable regulation will improve Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry

Right now, we have a unique and exciting opportunity in our state to improve the framework around this growing industry. To do this, we’re soliciting feedback from our advisory board and through channels such as public comment and listening sessions.

We’re also looking at how we can make the patient and commercial license process more user-friendly and efficient. Our staff is also working diligently to ensure that laws and regulations, such as proper labeling with dosage and proof of testing, are being followed.

I want Oklahomans to know we’re doing our job, and we take our mandate seriously.

Soon, we’ll be training new cohorts of inspectors every two weeks. They will check in with dispensaries, labs, processors, growers and other commercial businesses across all 77 counties.

Relationships with law enforcement across the state are also key to ensuring public safety. To further strengthen these partnerships, we are creating a law enforcement liaison position within OMMA.

Establishing these practices, regulations, and new OMMA positions will result in quality care for Oklahomans and help small, Oklahoma-owned businesses across the state be successful.