Column: Reasonable regulation will improve Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry

In a state where businesses thrive, reasonable regulation helps keep customers safe and gives them the confidence to know they’re purchasing quality products.
As I finish up my first 30 days as executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, I’m reflecting on how we can best strike this balance within our state’s young medical marijuana industry.
If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that Oklahoma is a business-friendly state. The state has attracted new employers by keeping the cost of living low and by not creating overly burdensome regulations.
But we know that regulations are part of doing business, and they help us protect the health and safety of Oklahomans. OMMA’s role is to put reasonable regulations in place that commercial medical marijuana licensees must follow.
However, it’s never our job to surprise the industry with new or unwieldy regulations. We must be clear, concise and intentional.
OMMA can and will educate and communicate better with the industry. Receiving an OMMA license is not the end of the road.
Businesses will still need to cite environmental permits or city zoning requirements, for example. Our goal is to ensure OMMA-licensed businesses are acting as good neighbors in the Oklahoma business community.
Right now, we have a unique and exciting opportunity in our state to improve the framework around this growing industry. To do this, we’re soliciting feedback from our advisory board and through channels such as public comment and listening sessions.
We’re also looking at how we can make the patient and commercial license process more user-friendly and efficient. Our staff is also working diligently to ensure that laws and regulations, such as proper labeling with dosage and proof of testing, are being followed.
I want Oklahomans to know we’re doing our job, and we take our mandate seriously.
Soon, we’ll be training new cohorts of inspectors every two weeks. They will check in with dispensaries, labs, processors, growers and other commercial businesses across all 77 counties.
Relationships with law enforcement across the state are also key to ensuring public safety. To further strengthen these partnerships, we are creating a law enforcement liaison position within OMMA.
Establishing these practices, regulations, and new OMMA positions will result in quality care for Oklahomans and help small, Oklahoma-owned businesses across the state be successful.
This is still a young industry, and it’s understandable that the lack of certainty has created fear and concern across the state. We can’t change where we came from, but we can absolutely change where we’re going.